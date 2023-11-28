Twice-Fried Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken

Instructions

Step 1 Make the chicken: In a medium bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, rice wine, garlic, sugar, salt, white pepper, and five-spice. Add the chicken and stir well to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or up to 24.

Step 2 Sprinkle the flour and baking powder over the chicken and stir well to coat.

Step 3 To a large wide bowl, add the thick sweet potato starch. Working in batches, place the chicken in the starch and, using chopsticks or a fork, turn them to coat well. Shake off the excess starch and transfer the battered chicken to a clean plate.

Step 4 Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Into a large pot or wok fitted with a deep-fry thermometer, pour the oil to a depth of 1 inch. Turn the heat to medium-high, and when the temperature reads 350ºF, working in batches, gently slide the chicken into the oil and fry, turning occasionally, until lightly golden brown, 2–3 minutes. Using a spider skimmer, transfer to the lined baking sheet. Use the skimmer to remove any burnt bits of batter from the oil.

Step 5 Turn the heat to high until the oil reaches 375°F, then turn the heat to medium-high. Working in batches, fry the chicken a second time, turning occasionally, until deeply golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted into one of the larger chunks reads 160°F, 1–2 minutes. Using a spider skimmer, transfer back to the lined baking sheet. Add the Thai basil leaves to the hot oil and immediately cover with a lid (it will crackle and spray). Fry until crisp and glossy, about 10 seconds, then use the skimmer to transfer to the lined baking sheet.