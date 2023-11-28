Twice-Fried Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken
This irresistibly crunchy twice-fried chicken is a fixture of Taiwan’s night markets.
- Serves
3
- Cook
2 hours 12 minutes
This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.
This recipe for popcorn chicken, adapted from Clarissa Wei’s debut cookbook Made in Taiwan: Recipes and Stories from the Island Nation, was a staple of the country’s night market culture in the 1970s, around the same time that American fried chicken was gaining in popularity in Taiwan. What makes this a distinctly Taiwanese dish is its double-fried crunch, produced by a batter of thick sweet potato starch, and its finishing seasoning of chili powder, ground white pepper, and shards of fried Thai basil. (You can find thick sweet potato starch and Taiwanese rice wine at many Asian grocery stores or via online retailers.) Whether eaten at a food stall or in the comfort of your home kitchen, this irresistible dish perfectly embodies the Taiwanese wok-frying tradition. (Note: To minimize oil splatter when frying the Thai basil, make sure the leaves are completely dry before frying.)
Ingredients
For the chicken:
- 2 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp. Taiwanese rice wine (michiu) or cooking sake
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 tsp. sugar
- ½ tsp. fine sea salt
- ½ tsp. ground white pepper
- ¼ tsp. five-spice powder
- 1 lb. boneless chicken thighs, cut into 1-in. pieces
- 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- ¼ tsp. baking powder
- 1 cup thick sweet potato starch (see headnote)
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- 1½ cups fresh Thai basil leaves, washed and thoroughly dried
For the seasoning:
- ½ tsp. chile powder
- ½ tsp. ground white pepper
- ¼ tsp. fine sea salt
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
Continue to Next Story