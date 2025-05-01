Strawberry Freezer Jam
Capture the essence of ripe summer fruit with these easy no-cook preserves.
- Makes
About six 8-ounce jars
- Time
20 minutes, plus setting and freezing
Preserve peak-season strawberries with this no-fuss freezer jam recipe adapted from Pennsylvania chefs and brothers Adam and Toby Diltz’s great-grandmother, Grammy Oley. Freezing was the preferred preserving method on the Diltz’s great-grandparents’ farm in Hetlerville, and the brothers grew up foraging wild raspberries and Concord grapes or collecting strawberries from the U-pick farm for their Grammy Oley.
The amount of powdered pectin needed in this recipe will vary depending on which brand you buy and may require the addition of calcium powder. If your package of pectin comes with calcium powder, make the calcium water according to the package instructions. If the package includes directions for no-cook freezer or refrigerator jam, follow them and adjust the amount of pectin needed based on your volume of cut fruit.
Featured in “For Fruit Preserves Without the Fuss, Make Freezer Jam” by Adam Erace.
Ingredients
- 1 lb. strawberries, hulled (about 4 cups)
- 2 lb. granulated sugar (4½ cups), divided
- 1 Tbsp. powdered pectin
- ½ tsp. calcium powder, if needed (see headnote)
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
- In a food processor, pulse the strawberries until partially smooth with some chunks, 5–10 pulses. Transfer to a large bowl, add 1½ pounds (3⅓ cups) of the sugar, and stir continuously until the sugar begins to dissolve. Set aside at room temperature, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has completely dissolved, about 10 minutes.
- To a small nonreactive pot, add ¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons of water and bring to a boil. Turn off the heat, add the pectin, and stir until dissolved, about 30 seconds. Stir in the remaining sugar until completely dissolved, then add it to the strawberry mixture. Stir until it begins to thicken slightly, about 3 minutes. Set aside for 5 minutes, then stir for another 3 minutes. If your package of pectin comes with calcium powder, in a lidded container, stir ½ teaspoon of the calcium powder into ½ cup of water, cover, and shake vigorously to dissolve. Stir 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon of calcium water into the strawberry mixture.
- Into sterilized jars, carefully ladle the strawberry mixture to reach to about ¾ inch below the rims. Cover with the lids and set aside at room temperature for 24 hours.
- Transfer the jars to the freezer with plenty of space between them. To use, remove a jar from the freezer and allow it to defrost in the fridge until the jam is a spreadable consistency.
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story