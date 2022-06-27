Welcome to SAVEUR’s weekly column on how to cook local produce according to our test kitchen manager, Fatima Khawaja. This is where you’ll find creative, unfussy meal ideas plus plenty of cooking advice—like what to do with that bumper crop of zucchini or how to store delicate heirloom tomatoes. Each week, Fatima hits the farmers market and chooses a peak-season ingredient to explore in depth. Follow along, and you’ll learn how to turn the season’s bounty into easy plant-based meals that’ll be on the table in under an hour.

Last weekend at the farmers market, the bright peas and newly arrived cherry tomatoes caught my eye and I immediately thought of one of my favorite ways to transform my haul into something quick for my family: pasta. I found some scallions in my fridge, so I washed and chopped the whole bunch (if available, ramps can also be used here as well as shallots or garlic). Sizzled alliums and buttery peas, tossed with linguine (or any long pasta) and blistered sun-kissed tomatoes and cheese make a silky sauce that isn’t too heavy for a warm summer evening. I like this dish alongside a crisp white wine, or even a pile of grilled shrimp.

As is the case with all produce, it is a special treat to buy fresh shelling peas directly from the farmer who grew them. You might even stumble upon pea shoots (great in salads), or sugar peas (which also work well in this pasta; just slice them thinly and cook them a little bit longer) depending on the season and your locale. However, frozen peas work great if you can’t find fresh ones, especially during the colder months when the markets become a little sparse in delicate greens. Picked and packed when they are perfectly sweet, with the convenience of being ready to cook, frozen peas are versatile. I often freeze my own if I have leftovers from the farmers market.

Shelling peas are sold in the pod. Buy them by weight (a pound or two should give you plenty for this recipe), and make sure they are dry, bright green, and have minimal discoloration. To extend their life in the fridge, you can wrap them in a damp kitchen towel, place them in a resealable bag, and store them in the crisper. To shell the peas, use your thumb to split the pod down the center seam, revealing the tiny orbs that you can pop out with your nail. I always toss the pods in my compost. Peas are a labor of love, but absolutely worth it for their mild sweetness that goes well with a range of salty and savory flavors from eggs to salad to fish.