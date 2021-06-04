Originally an extravagant treat in Buenos Aires’ white table clothed restaurants and adventurous home kitchens, the suprema Maryland is an exercise in umami and excess no matter where you eat it. As a rule, this Argentine chicken milanesa is always served with fried bananas and creamed corn, but it may also include shoestring french fries, roasted bell pepper, peas, ham, and fried eggs.

Buenos Aires-based writer and cook Kevin Vaughn developed his recipe after tasting multiple variations on the dish across Buenos Aires’ old school Hispano-Italian restaurant scene. It’s best shared amongst a table of friends with a cold beer.

While not especially difficult, the recipe does require some prep time and counter space; a mandolin fitted with a 4-millimeter julienne attachment will make fast work of cutting the fries.

Featured In: “Get Your Fried Chicken With Creamed Corn and Bananas in Buenos Aires.“