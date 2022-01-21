Depending on where in South India it comes from, tamarind rice is known variously as puliyogare, pulihora, puliyodarai, or puli sadam. Although its registers may shift—fewer ingredients, fluctuating quantities of spice, the addition or subtraction of cashews and coconut—the paste is traditionally built on tamarind, red chile, mustard, coriander, curry leaves, and dal. Most Indian homes use block tamarind paste that still has the pulp and needs to be soaked, but tamarind concentrate may also be substituted. Medium-grain rice, such as sona masoori, is preferred here, either freshly cooked or even leftover from a previous meal.

This version is from Mumbai-based writer Meher Mirza, who adapted her own recipe from one she learned from a friend; the addition of jaggery is entirely optional. The chana dal and the urad dal bring body to the paste, and a warm, savory crunch to the rice when it is stubbled by the tempered spices. Find these ingredients at your local Indian market, or order them online from Kalustyan’s.

