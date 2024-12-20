Teta Julia’s Christmas Cake

Instructions

Step 1 Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 300°F. Line two 9- by 5-inch loaf pans with foil, leaving a 2-inch overhang on all four sides. Line the foil with parchment, also leaving a 2-inch overhang on all four sides.

Step 2 In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar and eggs until light and fluffy, 2–3 minutes. Whisk in the oil and dibs until well incorporated, then whisk in the orange juice.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, allspice, baking powder, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg, and salt. Add the flour mixture to the egg mixture and whisk gently until you have a smooth batter.

Step 4 In a second medium bowl, toss together the dates, raisins, walnuts, apricots, cherries, and figs. Divide the dried fruit mixture evenly between the prepared pans, followed by the batter. Set aside to allow the batter to sink in well around the fruit, about 15 minutes.

Step 5 Bake, uncovered, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 1 hour. If the cake is still wet but browning on top, fold over the parchment and foil to seal the cake and continue baking for 20–30 minutes more.

Step 6 Transfer the pans to a wire rack and set aside to cool completely. For the best flavor, wrap the cakes well in the parchment and foil and refrigerate for at least 1 week.