As with any super-simple preparation, quality ingredients are the key to success in this minimal risotto recipe. For this recipe, chef Daniele Sera of Tuscany’s Casali di Casole suggests seeking out the super-premium Carnaroli Riserva San Massimo rice, but any other carnaroli will make a fine substitute. Freshly grate your own Parmigiano-Reggiano, and be sure to source fresh truffles in season from a reputable source.

Featured in: “Searching for Truffles, High and Low, in Tuscany and Umbria.”

Black Truffle Risotto The precious tubers shine in this simple yet lavish rice dish. Yield: serves 4 Time: 50 minutes Ingredients 1½ cups carnaroli rice

6½ cups vegetable broth, warmed

5 tbsp. (2 oz.) unsalted butter, cut into cubes

⅔ cups (2 oz.) finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

1 medium black or white truffle (about 1 oz.) Instructions To a medium pot over medium heat, add the rice and cook, stirring frequently, until lightly toasted, fragrant, and starting to crackle, around 4 minutes. Add 1 cup of the warm broth and cook, stirring continuously until almost completely absorbed, about 2 minutes. Continue adding the broth, 1 cup at a time, and cooking and stirring until the liquid is absorbed before adding more, until the rice is just barely tender and very creamy, about about 35 minutes. Once all of the broth has been added, remove the pot from the heat and set aside to allow the rice to finish cooking through its residual heat for 1–2 minutes. Stir in the butter, followed by the Parmigiano, then ladle the risotto onto a deep platter or 4 deep plates. Using a truffle shaver or vegetable peeler, shave the truffle generously over the top and serve immediately.

Jenny Huang

