Pasticho (Venezuelan Lasagna)

Make the béchamel: In a large pot set over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the flour and cook, whisking frequently, until golden and frothy, 2–3 minutes. While whisking, slowly add the milk and bring to a boil. Turn the heat to medium-low and simmer, whisking frequently, until thickened, 10–12 minutes. Stir in 2 teaspoons of salt and the nutmeg, then scrape into a bowl and cover the surface with plastic wrap. Set aside to cool. (Alternatively, refrigerate for up to 48 hours.) Wash and dry the pot and return it to the stove.

Make the meat sauce: To the empty pot, add 1 tablespoon of the oil and turn the heat to high. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the ground beef and use a spatula to press into a single layer. Cook undisturbed until browned on the bottom, 1–2 minutes. Add the tomato paste, cumin, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper and cook, stirring continuously to break up the meat, until the tomato paste begins to brown, 2–3 minutes. Add the tomatoes, 2 cups of water, and 1 tablespoon of salt and bring to a boil, scraping the bottom of the pot. Turn the heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until nearly all the liquid has evaporated, about 1 hour. (The sauce will keep, refrigerated, for up to 4 days.)

