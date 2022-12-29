Recipes

Wise Guy Cocktail

This coffee old fashioned laced with cinnamon, clove, and allspice is coziness in a cup.

PHOTOGRAPHY BY BELLE MORIZIO

By Shannon Mustipher

Published on December 29, 2022

I developed the Wise Guy last holiday season and since then it has become one of my go-to winter drinks. Spicy, bold, and aromatic, the spiced coffee old fashioned is smooth enough to sip at a slow pace, so go with a “bottled in bond” rye or a premium, high-proof rum. Flavored with allspice, cinnamon, and clove, Piemento liqueur (sometimes also labeled Allspice Dram) was a popular ingredient in 18th century punches. The best examples are those based on pot-still Jamaica rum, such as Hamilton Pimento Liqueur.

Featured in: "How to Add Coffee to Your Cocktails."

Ingredients

For the spiced coffee syrup:

  • 3–4 medium cinnamon sticks
  • 1 tsp. cloves
  • 1 cup plus 2 Tbsp. cold brew coffee
  • ¾ cup sugar

For the cocktail:

  • 2 oz. aged rum or rye whiskey
  • ½ oz. piemento liqueur or allspice dram
  • ½ oz. Jageimester
  • 1 barspoon spiced coffee syrup
  • Orange or lemon peel strip, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

Make the spiced coffee syrup:  In a small dry pot set over medium-high heat, toast the cinnamon and cloves, stirring frequently to prevent scorching, until very fragrant and just beginning to smoke, 2–3 minutes.  Add the cold-brew coffee, bring to a boil, then whisk in the sugar to dissolve. Turn the heat down to maintain a simmer and cook for 15 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to steep at room temperature until the syrup is deeply flavorful, about 3 hours. (If not using immediately, transfer to a clean, airtight jar, cool to room temperature and refrigerate for up to 1 week.) Remove and discard the spices. Will keep refrigerated for 2 weeks.

Step 2

To a rocks glass, add the rum, pimento liqueur, Jageimeister, and a barspoon of coffee syrup. Add a large ice cube, and stir well to chill, about 20 seconds. Garnish with an orange twist, then serve. 

Keep Reading

Our Be-All End-All Espresso Martini

Our Be-All End-All Espresso Martini

By SHANNON MUSTIPHER
Carajillo

Carajillo

By SHANNON MUSTIPHER
Lamb and Squash Fatteh with Tahini-Yogurt Sauce

Lamb and Squash Fatteh with Tahini-Yogurt Sauce

By ROMY GILL
Cinnamon-Apple Martini

Cinnamon-Apple Martini

By SHANNON MUSTIPHER
Stilton, Pear, and Walnut Salad

Stilton, Pear, and Walnut Salad

By BEN MERVIS
How to Make Rich, Flavorful Vegetable Stock

How to Make Rich, Flavorful Vegetable Stock

By NAOMI TOMKY
How to Cut the Cheese

How to Cut the Cheese

By NAOMI TOMKY
Melty Braised Cabbage with Bacon and Pecans

Melty Braised Cabbage with Bacon and Pecans

By BENJAMIN KEMPER
How to Serve Champagne Like a Pro at Home

How to Serve Champagne Like a Pro at Home

By KAT CRADDOCK
Recipes

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe