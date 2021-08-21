Chef Eli Sussman of Samesa updates the classic combination of tomatoes and cucumbers with heirloom varieties of the titular ingredients. Produce at the height of summer needs no embellishment. Here, he dresses them in a simple, caramelized fennel citronette. For more ways to use the shoulder-season vegetables, check out all of our tomato recipes.

Featured in: “Say Goodbye to Summer with One Last Tomato Salad.”