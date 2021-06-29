Filipino Thai American chef King Phojanakong developed these bright and savory adobo chicken wings for Jimmy Carbone’s now-defunct Jimmy’s No. 43 in Manhattan. This home adaptation opts to crisp the skin under the broiler rather than in a deep fryer.

Featured in: “The Pride of the Philippines Makes a Killer Bar Snack.”

Adobo Chicken Wings These are chicken wings, Filipino-style, marinated in rice vinegar, soy sauce, bay leaves, and garlic. Serve them with a creamy ginger-enriched dipping sauce and chile-dusted apple slices for a full bar snack. Yield: serves 4 to 6 Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes Ingredients 10 chicken wings (about 2 lb.), tips removed, drumettes and flats separated

3 ⁄ 4 cup plus 1 Tbsp. rice vinegar, divided

⁄ cup plus 1 Tbsp. rice vinegar, divided 3 ⁄ 4 cup soy sauce

⁄ cup soy sauce 1 ⁄ 2 tsp. whole black peppercorns

⁄ tsp. whole black peppercorns 8 garlic cloves, crushed

2 bay leaves

1 ⁄ 2 cup mayonnaise

⁄ cup mayonnaise 1 ⁄ 2 cup sour cream

⁄ cup sour cream 1 ⁄ 4 cup finely chopped cilantro

⁄ cup finely chopped cilantro 1 ⁄ 2 tsp. garlic powder

⁄ tsp. garlic powder 1 ⁄ 2 tsp. ground ginger

⁄ tsp. ground ginger 3 ⁄ 4 tsp. kosher salt, divided

⁄ tsp. kosher salt, divided Finely grated zest of 1 lime

1 tbsp. fresh lime juice

1 ⁄ 2 tsp. ancho chile powder

⁄ tsp. ancho chile powder 1 Fuji apple, cored and cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices Instructions In a large bowl, toss the chicken wings with ¾ cup rice vinegar, the soy sauce, peppercorns, garlic, bay leaves, and 1¼ cups water. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil and set aside. Transfer the wings and marinade to a medium Dutch oven, set over medium-high heat, and bring to a boil. Cover the pot, transfer to the oven, and bake until the chicken is tender, about 30 minutes. Remove the pot from the oven, uncover, and use tongs to transfer the wings to the lined baking sheet. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the wing-cooking liquid and discard the rest. Preheat the broiler. Broil the wings, flipping once, until browned and crispy all over, 8–10 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk together the reserved cooking liquid with the remaining 1 tablespoon rice vinegar, the mayonnaise, sour cream, cilantro, garlic powder, ginger, ½ teaspoon salt, and lime zest. In a medium bowl, toss the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt with the lime juice, chile powder, and apple slices. Serve the wings hot, with the dipping sauce and apple slices on the side.

Matt Taylor-Gross

Double-fried, deep-fried, coated in luscious sauces, check out all of our chicken wing recipes »