Gazpacho, which was purportedly invented in Seville, is traditionally served as a refreshing final course at the end of a meal. Though there are now many versions of this chilled soup, this tomato-based Andalusian variety is the one that most tastes like summer in a bowl. The toppings are endlessly customizable, so feel free to use up summer’s bounty of overflowing vegetables to finish it off.
Featured in “Spanish-Style Gazpacho is the Perfect Soup to Beat the Heat.”
Gazpacho Andaluz
Cool, vaguely acidic, and faintly sweet, gazpacho is the definitive Andalusian dish.
Yield: serves 4
For the Soup
- 1 slice country-style bread, about 1″ thick, crusts removed
- 2 small cucumbers, peeled, seeded, and coarsely chopped
- 2 lb. very ripe tomatoes, seeded and coarsely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, peeled and chopped
- 2 tbsp. sherry vinegar
- 1⁄2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt
Optional Garnishes
- 1⁄2 green pepper, seeded and finely chopped
- 1⁄2 cucumber, peeled, seeded, and finely chopped
- 1 cup ½-inch croutons
- 1⁄2 small white onion, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 small tomato, seeded and finely chopped
Instructions
- To a small bowl, add the bread and enough cold water to submerge. Set aside to soak for 30 minutes.
- Use your hands to squeeze all of the moisture out of the bread, discarding any soaking liquid. Place the bread in the bowl of a food processor, then add the cucumbers, tomatoes, garlic, vinegar, olive oil, and 1 cup cold water. Process until very smooth. Place a fine mesh strainer over a large bowl and strain the vegetable puree, pressing on the solids with the back of a wooden spoon to make a completely smooth soup. Season to taste with salt, then cover and refrigerate for at least 2 or up to 24 hours.
- Serve in individual glasses, or in soup bowls with optional garnishes on the side.