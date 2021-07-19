Gazpacho, which was purportedly invented in Seville, is traditionally served as a refreshing final course at the end of a meal. Though there are now many versions of this chilled soup, this tomato-based Andalusian variety is the one that most tastes like summer in a bowl. The toppings are endlessly customizable, so feel free to use up summer’s bounty of overflowing vegetables to finish it off.

Featured in “Spanish-Style Gazpacho is the Perfect Soup to Beat the Heat.”