Pomegranate seeds add a pop of tart juice to each bite of this buttery late-summer salad with crunchy cucumbers and a toasty sesame oil vinaigrette. Sautéing corn intensifies its natural sweetness and if you have an abundance of it left over, use them in our favorite summer corn recipes.

Cucumber and Corn Salad with Pomegranate and Poppy Seeds Toasty sesame oil adds richness to this salad of buttery sautéed corn, bright pomegranate seeds, and crispy cucumber. Yield: serves 4-6 Time: 10 minutes Ingredients 1 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 cup fresh corn kernels

3 tbsp. rice vinegar

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 ⁄ 2 tsp. sugar

⁄ tsp. sugar 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 kirby cucumbers (about 1 lb.), thinly sliced crosswise

1 ⁄ 4 cup pomegranate seeds

⁄ cup pomegranate seeds 1 tbsp. poppy seeds Instructions In a large skillet, heat the butter over medium-high heat. Add the corn and cook, stirring, until tender, about 3 minutes. Scrape the corn into a large bowl and set aside to cool to room temperature. In a small bowl, whisk the rice vinegar with the olive oil, sugar, and sesame oil, and season with salt and pepper. Add the cucumbers to the corn along with the pomegranate and poppy seeds, and then add the dressing and toss to combine. Transfer to a platter and serve at room temperature.

