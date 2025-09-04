28 Standout Summer Corn Recipes

Nothing screams summer like corn on the cob, simply buttered and salted. If you’re craving more flavor, there’s elote—Mexican street corn—charred on the grill, then smeared with mayo and creamy cotija cheese and dusted with ancho chile powder.

Corn was domesticated in south central Mexico around 9,000 years ago and was an essential ingredient in Aztec civilization. The corn god, Centeōtl, wore cobs in his headdress, and Mexicans have been known as “the people of corn” ever since. Aztecs also refined a preservation process called nixtamalization, which results in dried, nutrient-rich kernels for hominy, as well as masa, the doughy base of tortillas and tamales. And long before movie night was a thing, Mesoamericans apparently invented popcorn, too.

Whether you prefer a hearty chowder, a bright salad, or a baked casserole for a late-summer evening, this staple crop has something to offer for everyone. Here are our greatest corn recipes from the archives to help you make the most of one of summer’s most sought-after vegetables.

Chickpea flour is the base for these crispy fritters that chef and author Romy Gill likes to pair with cool mint-cilantro chutney. Get the recipe >

Spice up your backyard barbecue with this easy Mexican street food classic. Brushed with mayonnaise, the cobs develop a rich and smoky flavor from the grill while a sprinkling of cotija cheese adds a touch of tanginess. Get the recipe >

A favorite street snack in India, this corn salad gets a tangy boost from lime-cilantro dressing. Get the recipe >

Charred ears of sweet corn are bathed in nutty brown butter and perked up with tangy pepperoncini in this bold yet simple side from chefs and vegetable enthusiasts Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson of Kismet in Los Angeles. Get the recipe >

This recipe only requires a few pantry ingredients and a pair of tongs to bring late-summer corn from crisp to crunchy in a matter of minutes. Feel free to keep things simple by seasoning with a sprinkle of kosher salt, or go all out with one of these spice blends. Get the recipe >

Puréeing the corn makes for a creamier chowder in this starter or light main that’s garnished with crispy bacon and basil. Get the recipe >

Sweet corn is lightly sizzled in ghee and tossed with juicy tomatoes, peppery dandelion greens, and smoky blue cheese for a salad that’s equal parts sweet, bitter, and tangy. Get the recipe >

Sweet corn and mashed potatoes get a crispy, baked taquito makeover in author Kiera Wright-Ruiz’s homage to elote, with lime, Tajín, and crema bringing the bright, tangy flavors of Mexican street corn to every bite. Get the recipe >

This warm, sweet corn drink blends fresh kernels with milk, sugar, and a touch of cinnamon, turning Guatemala’s Mayan‑inspired staple into a creamy, comforting treat that’s sweet, subtly spiced, and soothing. Get the recipe >

SAVEUR contributor Farideh Sadeghin’s take on a seafood boil hits all the marks in this one-pot wonder. Chorizo, shrimp, clams, and corn soak in a rich beer-and-butter broth, brightened with lemon and parsley to deliver all the flavor of a hands-on boil without the mess. Get the recipe >

This rustic soup from Chiapas, Mexico, features the grassy flavor of fresh chipilín leaves in a rich corn broth, with tender masa dumplings stuffed with creamy queso fresco for a satisfying bite. Get the recipe >

Grilled catfish is paired with sweet, tender corn, peppers, and pickled okra, then coated in a rich beurre blanc, creating a dish where Southern flavors take center stage. Get the recipe >

This seafood boil turns a simple meal into a celebration, with loads of spices, flavorful shrimp, crawfish, and sweet corn coming together in a fragrant, comforting, and slightly messy hands-on feast. Get the recipe >

Make the most of late summer’s generous bounty with this hearty vegetarian main, which comes together quickly for a weeknight meal. Get the recipe >

Employing the trifecta of corn, squash, and beans, this hearty stew is the perfect way to use up the most abundant ingredients at your local farmers market. Get the recipe >

Bubbly, melty, and full of cheese, this hearty and filling one-pan dish is the perfect addition to your summer menu repertoire. Get the recipe >

If you’re looking for a light yet filling vegetarian option for your next taco night, look no further. Get the recipe >

Our contributing editor Fatima Khawaja recreates a childhood-favorite salad in this recipe that calls for feta and chaat masala. Get the recipe >

Roasted corn and cauliflower top these crunchy tostadas that get a drizzle of nutty-peppery chile sauce. Get the recipe >

This tender pork dish cooks low and slow in beef broth with tender corn and zucchini. Get the recipe >

Leftover grilled corn adds a smoky note to this cheesy, chile-infused soup. Get the recipe >

Charred corn is tossed with ripe tomatoes and edamame in this updated take on the American classic that has roots in Indigenous cooking. Get the recipe >

Pomegranate seeds add pops of tartness to this sautéed corn and crunchy cuke combo. Get the recipe >

Sweet corn pastry cream is layered with blueberry compote and buttery shortbread in this late-summer trifle. Get the recipe >

Saveur’s editor at large Shane Mitchell shared these Southern-style pancakes, which get their subtle chew from fresh corn kernels. Get the recipe >

Creamy, cheesy, and satisfying, this dip is sure to please at your next late-summer get together. Get the recipe >

The mellow sweetness of summer corn and lobster meat harmonize beautifully in this ultimate summer soup. Get the recipe >

