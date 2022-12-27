Cinnamon-Apple Martini
Calvados, fresh fruit, and spice sparkle in Shannon Mustipher’s all-grown-up take on the old-school appletini.
Over the last few years, as craft bars have increasingly sought to revive easy and approachable cocktails associated with retro trends harkening back to the Disco Era, the over-the-top 1990s, and even dive bars, many drinks that were once shunned by such “serious” establishments are now being thoughtfully reconsidered. Taking a somewhat cleaner, sleeker form, these nostalgic serves often feature premium spirits and other specialty ingredients and are assembled using more from-scratch preparation techniques. This cinnamon-scented apple martini recipe is my own reinterpretation of the candy-sweet classic appletini. Be sure to seek out an unsweetened apple brandy such as Calvados—I like Lemorton—or a premium American brand like Laird’s. (If you like a sweeter drink, add more toasted cinnamon syrup to taste.)
Ingredients
For the toasted cinnamon syrup:
- 4–6 medium sized cinnamon sticks
- 1 cup sugar
For the cocktail:
- 1 oz. vodka
- ½ oz. apple brandy or Calvados
- ½ oz. apple juice
- ½ oz. toasted cinnamon syrup
- ¾ oz. fresh lemon juice
- Fresh apple slice or dehydrated apple chip, for garnish