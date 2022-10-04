Saveur

Kahwa (Kashmiri Spiced Honey Tea)

A sprinkling of sunny saffron and almonds lends this cozy mountain beverage a touch of luxury.

byRomy Gill| PUBLISHED Oct 4, 2022 2:15 PM
DrinksRecipes by Ingredient
Kahwa (Kashmiri Spiced Honey Tea)
Photography by Aaron Bengochea
Share

Kahwa is a Kashmiri-style green tea, which is typically flavored with spices, saffron, honey, and almonds. Chef Romy Gill served this kahwa tea recipe, which is adapted from her cookbook On the Himalayan Trail, with dessert after cooking with SAVEUR editorial director Kat Craddock, though it also makes a wonderful morning beverage or or afternoon pick-me-up on a cold winter day. Look for dark, green Kashmiri-style tea leaves at your local South Asian market, or order them online from Kalustyan’s.

Featured in: “Don’t Fear the Dinner Party: Toasting Romy Gill’s Cookbook from Home.”

Yield: 4

Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp. honey
  • 2 tsp. ground ginger
  • 1 tsp. green tea leaves
  • 2 3-inch cinnamon sticks
  • 4 green cardamom pods
  • 4 whole cloves
  • 4 black peppercorns
  • Pinch of saffron strands, plus more for garnish
  • 12 blanched almonds, coarsely chopped, for garnish

Instructions

  1. To a small pot, add the honey, ginger, tea leaves, cinnamon stick, cardamom, cloves, peppercorns, saffron, and 2½ cups of cold water. Set over medium-high heat, bring to a full boil, then remove from the heat.
  2. Set a fine mesh strainer over a teapot and strain the tea, discarding the solids. Pour into small cups, garnish with a few strands of saffron and chopped almonds, and serve hot.

The Best Green Teas To Try In 2022

AlmondsCoffee & TeaHoney & SyrupsNutsPantry & HerbsSaffron

MORE TO READ

Don’t Fear the Dinner Party: Toasting Romy Gill’s Cookbook from Home

Related

Don’t Fear the Dinner Party: Toasting Romy Gill’s Cookbook from Home

Recipes, Tricks, and Tips for Hosting a Himalayan-Inspired Vegetarian Feast.

Watermelon Gin Punch with Himalayan Salt

Related

Watermelon Gin Punch with Himalayan Salt

Elegant black tea and botanical flavors round out this pretty party punch.

Tomato Salad with Scallions and Warm Brown Butter Vinaigrette

Related

Tomato Salad with Scallions and Warm Brown Butter Vinaigrette

A toasty dressing and a fragrant South Asian spice blend elevate this simple late-season side dish.