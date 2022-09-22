Santo Chilote is a taqueria and neighborhood music venue on a quiet corner of Todos Santos, Mexico. This recipe is inspired by the restaurant’s popular coconut shrimp tacos, which are served unadorned atop soft and chewy flour tortillas. Diners are free to add their own fixin’s, from an assortment of fresh chiles, pickled vegetables, slaws, and sauces. Recreate the experience at home by serving these with various dishes of your own favorite accompaniments.

Featured in: “The Quest to Find the Ultimate Fish Taco.”