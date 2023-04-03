Anelletti al Forno

Instructions

Step 1 To a large pot set over medium heat, add the olive oil, carrot, celery, and onion and season with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft but not beginning to brown, about 20 minutes.

Step 2 Add the beef and pork, season generously with salt and black pepper, and turn the heat to medium-high. Cook, using a spoon to break up any large chunks, until browned, 5–8 minutes. Add the wine and stir, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pot, and cook until most of the liquid has evaporated, about 6 minutes. Stir in the cinnamon and nutmeg, then add the tomatoes and their juices and bring to a simmer. Turn the heat to low, partially cover, and cook at a bare simmer until the meat is very tender and the sauce has thickened, about 2 hours. Stir in the peas and season with salt and black pepper.

Step 3 While the ragù cooks, place the eggplant in a colander in the sink. Sprinkle generously with salt and toss to coat. Place a plate atop the eggplant and top it with a heavy jar, then set aside to drain for 1 hour.

Step 4 Into a deep skillet set over medium-high heat, pour 1 inch of vegetable oil. When it’s shimmering but not yet smoking, add enough eggplant to fit in a single layer without crowding the pan and fry, stirring and turning the eggplant occasionally, until deep golden brown, 8–10 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate, then repeat with the remaining eggplant, adding more oil as needed.

Step 5 Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Oil a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, then add the bread crumbs and shake to coat the pan (shake out any leftover crumbs and reserve); set aside.

Step 6 Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil, then add the pasta and cook until al dente, about 8 minutes. Drain, then transfer back to the pot and stir in 4 cups of the ragù (reserve any left over for another use).

Step 7 Spoon half of the pasta into the baking dish, then top evenly with the eggs, ham, half of the primosale, and half of the caciocavallo. Top with the remaining pasta, spread it in an even layer, and sprinkle with the remaining primosale, caciocavallo, and (if any remain) breadcrumbs.