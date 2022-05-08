Bacalao a Monção

This homestyle salt cod recipe from Portuguese winemaker Joana Santiago is typical to Monçãao e Melgaço—a subregion of Vinho Verde. The richly sauced, savory fish pairs nicely with the local alvarinho wines, such as Quinta de Santiago “Vinha do Chapim,” a crisp, single-vineyard bottling that is aged for 9 months in stainless steel.

Featured in: “In Portugal’s Vinho Verde, Wine Is Green in More Ways Than One.”