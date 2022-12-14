Broccoli and Potato Tikis
Turn bland winter vegetables into a crispy, spicy Pakistani street snack.
- Serves
Makes 10 patties
- Cook
1 hour
Welcome to SAVEUR’s column on making the most of local produce according to contributing editor Fatima Khawaja. Here you’ll find creative, unfussy meal ideas plus plenty of cooking advice—like what to do with that bumper crop of zucchini or how to store delicate heirloom tomatoes. Follow along, and you’ll learn how to turn the season’s bounty into easy plant-based meals.
Aloo tikis (potato patties) are a tea-cart staple in Pakistan. I love making them with broccoli this time of year: I get my greens in while still enjoying the cozy comforts of fried potatoes. Be generous with the spices—Diaspora & Co. is a great source for chile powders as they’re fragrant, bright, and pack a punch. Guntur Sannam is a staple my kitchen, though cayenne is a suitable substitute.
Ingredients
- 1½ tsp. kosher salt, plus more
- 1 medium head broccoli (1 lb.), florets only
- 2 small russet potatoes (1 lb.), peeled and cut into 1-in. cubes
- ¾ cup bread crumbs
- ⅓ cup finely chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish
- 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- ½ tsp. chaat masala
- ½ tsp. garam masala
- ½ tsp. ground Guntur Sannam chiles (see headnote)
- 4 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced, plus more for garnish
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- Mint chutney, tamarind chutney, or ketchup, for serving