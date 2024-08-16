Brown Butter Sugar Cookies
Sandwich your favorite ice cream between these chewy, nutty treats—or enjoy them straight off the sheet pan.
- Serves
Makes 32 cookies
- Cook
6 hours
At Bad Habit Ice Cream—a natural wine bar-meets-scoop-shop in New York City—a reach-in freezer is stocked with to-go pints and Big Mac-sized ice cream sandwiches featuring chef and co-owner Javier Zuniga’s playfully elevated flavor combinations. These chewy sugar cookies starring rich, nutty brown butter frequently sandwich fruit-based ice creams such as roasted banana or sweet milk with a swirl of orange marmalade or fig jam. Fake it at home by softening a quart of store-bought vanilla ice cream and folding in a ripple of your favorite preserves.
Featured in “6 Bold Ice Cream Sandwich Recipes to Change Things Up This Summer” by Kat Craddock.
Ingredients
- 26 Tbsp. (13 oz.) unsalted butter
- 3 cups (21 oz.) light brown sugar
- 2¾ cups (14 oz.) all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. fine salt
- 1½ tsp. baking soda
- 2 large eggs
- 4 large egg yolks
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
