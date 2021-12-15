A classic CHamoru staple that’s popular on Guam, chicken kelaguen (in CHamoru, kelaguen månnok) is a dish whose appeal lies in its expert balance of familiar flavors: tangy citrus, fiery red chiles, and the creamy comfort of grated coconut. While unseasoned, grilled chicken is used as the base of this recipe from writer Larkin Fegurgur Clark, consider it an entry point for experimentation—kelaguen can also be made with other proteins, including fish, beef, venison, and even Spam. In this recipe, you may substitute the meat from a whole rotisserie chicken for freshly-grilled, keeping in mind that you may need to adjust the amount of lemon juice and coconut to balance the moisture level; you’ll also lose the smokiness that lends the traditional grilled version it’s complexity.

On Guam, chicken for kelaguen is grilled about 80 percent of the way, then citrus juice or lemon powder is added to finish “cooking” the meat to completion, much like fish proteins are denatured in Latin American ceviche. In the interest of food safety, Clark suggests grilling the chicken until it is fully cooked through. And finally, kelaguen is a dish that Guamanians like to get creative with, sometimes adding minced onions or bell peppers; feel free to taste-test and experiment as you go along to make this dish your own. It can be eaten on its own, or alongside warm white rice or titiyas (CHamorru lightly sweetened flour-and-coconut-milk tortillas). While the dish may be served immediately after assembling, its flavors will improve after a few hours or even a day or two in the fridge.

