One of the most versatile of the French mother sauces, Sauce Tomate is the base for sunny caper-and-olive-studded Provençale Sauce and peppery Basque Piperade. Its influence can also be traced to other shores in such dishes as Senegalese Ndambé—cowpeas stewed in tomato sauce—or arguably even Southern tomato gravy. When preparing her version, French chef Hélène Darroze says she adds a small piece of veal to the sauce for depth of flavor, but we use veal or beef stock here.

Featured in: “The Mothers of All French Sauces.”