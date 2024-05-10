Creamy Gochujang Chicken Noodles
Fermented chile paste cuts the richness in this best-of-both-worlds pasta that fuses fettuccine Alfredo and Korean buldak.
- Serves
4–6
- Cook
1 hour 10 minutes
Cooking and eating together is a nightly routine at Boston’s Engine 10 firehouse. Firefighters regularly work 24-hour shifts, so when they aren’t responding to disasters, crews frequently chop and braise together in the station kitchen. Firefighter Gary Yeung, a Boston native and passionate home cook, fused the flavors of Korean buldak and Italian American fettuccine Alfredo to create this creamy gochujang chicken noodles recipe. The fermented chile paste cuts the richness, yielding a best-of-both-worlds pasta dish.
Featured in “Around the Table with Boston’s Bravest” by Megan Zhang in the Spring/Summer 2024 issue.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup gochujang
- 3 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided
- 2 Tbsp. gochugaru chile flakes
- 1½ tsp. honey
- 1 tsp. paprika
- ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-in. pieces
- 1 lb. fettuccine
- 1½ cups heavy cream
- 3 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 3 scallions, whites and greens separated, thinly sliced
- 8 white mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 1 cup grated parmesan (optional)
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
