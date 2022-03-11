The Film Maker
Citrus, chocolate, and peat define this Irish whiskey-spiked drink.
The peaty smoke of Connemara single malt Irish whiskey is offset by chocolate and citrus flavors in the Film Maker cocktail, a darkly sophisticated nightcap, based on a drink once enjoyed by director Alfred Hitchcock. The finished cocktail, which is adapted from one served by Oisin Kelly at Dublin’s Sidecar Bar, has a layer of crema on top, which forms when the juices froth during shaking. Garnish with a dusting of cocoa powder—Kelly prefers Cadbury’s Fairtrade Bournville.
Featured in “Ireland’s Whiskey Renaissance Lets You Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day–Minus the Green Beer.”
Yield: serves 1
Time: 10 minutes
For the honey-marmalade syrup:
- Peel from 2 medium lemons, white pith removed
- Peel from 2 medium oranges, white pith removed
- 2 tbsp. honey
- 2 tbsp. orange marmalade
For the cocktail:
- 1½ oz. Grand Marnier
- 1 oz. honey-marmalade syrup
- 1 oz. pineapple juice
- ¼ oz. fresh lemon juice
- 1 tsp. peated single malt Irish whiskey, such as Connemara
- 4 dashes chocolate bitters
- Cocoa powder, for dusting
Instructions
- Make the honey-marmalade syrup: In a small bowl, muddle the lemon and orange peels to release their oils. Add the honey, marmalade, and ½ cup of boiling water and stir to combine. Set aside to cool to room temperature, then strain into a jar and use immediately or refrigerate for up to 1 month.
- To a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the Grand Marnier, 1 ounce of the reserved honey-marmalade syrup, the pineapple and lemon juices, whiskey, and bitters. Shake well until chilled, then strain into a chilled Nick and Nora or martini glass. Dust the surface lightly with cocoa powder, if desired, then run the tip of a toothpick through the foam in a left-to-right motion to make a decorative flourish. Serve immediately.