Ginger Matcha Ice Cream Sandwiches
Earthy green tea ice cream makes a superb companion for warmly spiced cookies in these summertime treats.
- Serves
Makes 14 sandwiches
- Cook
12 hours
A former business operations manager, Hannah Bae has done extensive recipe testing in the name of engineering the ideal ice cream texture for Noona’s, her eight-year-old line of frozen treats inspired by Asian American foods and flavors. Bae uses dextrose, a sugar derived from grapes, to ensure a soft and scoopable texture, as well as guar gum, a popular plant-based ice cream stabilizer that helps prevent the formation of icy crystals over time. If you plan to serve the ice cream within a few days of freezing, feel free to omit the latter. To best preserve the matcha powder’s delicate flavor, be sure to cool the ice cream base thoroughly before adding the tea.
Featured in “6 Bold Ice Cream Sandwich Recipes to Change Things Up This Summer” by Kat Craddock.
Ingredients
For the ice cream:
- ¾ cup sugar
- 3 Tbsp. dextrose
- 2 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. malted milk powder
- Pinch guar gum (optional)
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 cup heavy cream
- ¼ cup matcha
- ¼ tsp. fine salt
For the cookies:
- 12 Tbsp. softened unsalted butter
- 1 cup dark brown sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
- ½ tsp. ground ginger
- ½ tsp. fine salt
- ¼ tsp. ground cardamom
- ¼ tsp. cinnamon
- 1¾ cups (215 g) all-purpose flour
- ¾ tsp. baking soda
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
Step 7
