Irish Potatoes
Rich, coconutty candies that look just like plucked-from-the-earth spuds are arguably Philadelphia’s favorite St. Patrick’s Day tradition.
- Serves
Makes about 81 Irish potatoes
- Cook
1 hour
Irish potatoes are an iconic part of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Philadelphia. The soft coconut buttercream candies, rolled in cinnamon to resemble little potatoes, have been a seasonal tradition in the city for over a century, thanks to Philly’s candy-making roots. This version, adapted from a generations-old family recipe, uses a vanilla coconut buttercream dough made with cream cheese, which cuts the sweetness with a little tang. After chilling and scooping the dough into small rounds, the buttercream balls are rolled in cinnamon to give the candies their signature look of a plucked-from-the-earth spud.
Featured in, “In Philly, Potatoes Taste Like Cinnamon and Coconut.”
Ingredients
- One 8-oz. package cream cheese, preferably Philadelphia brand, softened
- 8 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened
- 7⅓ cups (2 lbs.) powdered sugar
- 2⅓ cups (7 oz.) sweetened flake coconut
- 1½ tsp. vanilla extract
- Pinch kosher salt
- ¼ cup ground cinnamon, for rolling