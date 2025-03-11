Maki Mi (Filipino Chinese Pork Noodle Soup)

“The Filipino Chinese dish that immediately transports me back home is my Ah-ma’s (grandmother’s) maki mi,” says writer Jasmine Ting. “It’s my mother’s and her siblings’ go-to comfort meal, and it has become mine and my 25 maternal cousins’ favorite as well.” The broth is thick and savory but not too rich, and has a peppery flavor that pairs well with the chewy egg noodles and tender pork. What’s great about maki mi is that it can easily be customized to individual tastes. You start with a bowl of egg noodles, add as much or as little broth and pork as you’d like, and most importantly, adjust the flavor of the soup with your choice of condiments. Ting’s preference is to add at least a tablespoon of black vinegar, a teaspoon of chile oil, a sprinkle of toasted garlic, and plenty of chopped scallions.