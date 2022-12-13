Ukoy (Filipino Shrimp Fritters)
We can’t get enough of Leah Cohen’s crispy Southeast Asian starter.
New York City chef Leah Cohen prepared this crispy, shallow-fried snack for a dinner party with Editorial Director Kat Craddock. Coarsely grating the sweet potatoes using the grater attachment of a food processor helps this quick and savory Filipino snack come together quickly and easily, making it a perfect starter to fire off “à la minute” for hungry arriving guests. Spiced sukang maasim is a Filipino cane vinegar seasoned with onion, garlic, and chiles. The brand Datu Puti is widely available in Asian grocery stores, but if you can’t find it, it’s also available online. Don’t hesitate to buy a large bottle for this ukoy recipe; the product is inexpensive and delicious on all sorts of other fried foods, or even in a bloody Mary.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup cornstarch
- 1–2 tsp. kosher salt
- ¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tsp. achuete (annatto seed) powder
- 2 cups peeled, coarsely grated sweet potatoes
- 1 cup small, peeled shrimp, plus more for topping
- ½ cup Chinese chives, sliced in 1-in. lengths
- Neutral oil, for frying
- Spiced sukang maasim (cane vinegar), for dipping