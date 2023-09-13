In Japan, many people start their mornings with natto gohan—sticky, stringy fermented soybeans served over rice with different garnishes. This natto gohan recipe tops the dish with scallion and raw egg yolks, two common choices, though grated nagaimo (mountain yam), katsuobushi (dried bonito flakes), tsukemono (a category of Japanese pickles), and finely chopped kimchi are popular and equally delicious adornments.
Look for natto at your local Japanese market or Asian grocer, or online, where the beans are typically sold in packs (which often include sachets of karashi—a spicy Japanese yellow mustard—and a soy sauce-based seasoning).
Featured in “There’s a Lot to Love About Natto,” by Megan Zhang.
Ingredients
- Two 50-gram packs natto (see headnote)
- Karashi (Japanese mustard)
- Light soy sauce
- 2 cups cooked short-grain white rice, hot
- 2 egg yolks (optional) and finely chopped scallion, for garnish