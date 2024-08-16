No-Churn Coconut-Taro Ice Cream
You don’t need an ice cream maker for this lovely lavender-hued treat, which just so happens to be vegan.
- Serves
Makes 1 pint
- Cook
2 days
SAVEUR contributing editor Jessie YuChen often throws pan-cultural popups and parties around New York City—sometimes in restaurants, but also in shops, homes, and event spaces with varying collections of kitchen equipment. This vibrant, violet-colored ice cream suits all kinds of events nicely; the plant-based treat comes together easily, no ice-cream machine required. Sweet-and-salty flavor combinations are beloved in Taiwan, where YuChen grew up; they suggest sandwiching this ice cream between Ritz crackers or even scallion crisps for an unexpected savory twist.
Featured in “6 Bold Ice Cream Sandwich Recipes to Change Things Up This Summer” by Kat Craddock.
Ingredients
- Two 14-oz. cans coconut cream, divided
- 1½ cups (8¾ oz.) peeled, coarsely chopped taro root
- 1 cup sugar
- ½ cup roasted unsalted cashews
- ¼ tsp. kosher salt
- Purple food coloring (optional)
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story