Recipes

No-Churn Coconut-Taro Ice Cream

You don’t need an ice cream maker for this lovely lavender-hued treat, which just so happens to be vegan.

  • Serves

    Makes 1 pint

  • Cook

    2 days

PHOTO: NINA GALLANT • FOOD STYLING: MADISON TRAPKIN

By Jessie YuChen

Published on August 16, 2024

SAVEUR contributing editor Jessie YuChen often throws pan-cultural popups and parties around New York City—sometimes in restaurants, but also in shops, homes, and event spaces with varying collections of kitchen equipment. This vibrant, violet-colored ice cream suits all kinds of events nicely; the plant-based treat comes together easily, no ice-cream machine required. Sweet-and-salty flavor combinations are beloved in Taiwan, where YuChen grew up; they suggest sandwiching this ice cream between Ritz crackers or even scallion crisps for an unexpected savory twist.

Featured in “6 Bold Ice Cream Sandwich Recipes to Change Things Up This Summer” by Kat Craddock.

Ingredients

  • Two 14-oz. cans coconut cream, divided
  • 1½ cups (8¾ oz.) peeled, coarsely chopped taro root
  • 1 cup sugar
  • ½ cup roasted unsalted cashews
  • ¼ tsp. kosher salt
  • Purple food coloring (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

The day before you plan to make the ice cream, refrigerate one of the cans of coconut cream for at least 24 hours.

Step 2

The following day, make the ice cream base: To a medium pot, add the remaining (room-temperature) can of coconut cream, the taro, sugar, cashews, and salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, then turn the heat to medium to maintain a low boil and cook, stirring occasionally, until the taro is very soft and the liquid has thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon, 25–30 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool slightly.

Step 3

Carefully transfer the taro-coconut cream mixture to a blender and blend on high until smooth. (If your blender is not particularly powerful, you can prevent it from overheating by stopping the motor every 15 seconds or so, or by blending in batches.) Refrigerate the blender jug until the liquid is thoroughly chilled, at least 4 hours.

Step 4

Carefully scoop the solid, opaque coconut cream from the chilled can into a large chilled bowl (save the clear liquid for another use). Using a whisk or hand mixer, beat the coconut cream until fluffy and thickened to soft peaks, 1–2 minutes. Whisk in the reserved taro mixture and, if desired, a few drops or up to 1 teaspoon of food coloring, until just combined. Transfer to a freezer-safe container with a tight-fitting lid. Cover and freeze until very firm, at least 4 and up to 24 hours.

Keep Reading

Vanilla-Rose Ice Cream Sandwiches with Cardamom Toast

Vanilla-Rose Ice Cream Sandwiches with Cardamom Toast

By POOJA BAVISHI
Sweet Fried Milk Buns with Ice Cream, Peanuts, and Cilantro

Sweet Fried Milk Buns with Ice Cream, Peanuts, and Cilantro

By DANIELLE SPENCER
Ginger Matcha Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ginger Matcha Ice Cream Sandwiches

By HANNAH BAE
Bastani Sonnati Ice Cream Sandwiches

Bastani Sonnati Ice Cream Sandwiches

By ALI SABOOR
Brown Butter Sugar Cookies

Brown Butter Sugar Cookies

By JAVIER ZUNIGA
Sri Lankan Fish Curry

Sri Lankan Fish Curry with Eggplant and Okra

By JOYCE AND KAMALA KUTTY
Kerala Fish Curry

Keralan Fish Curry

By JOYCE AND KAMALA KUTTY
Grilled Corn with Pepperoncini Butter

Grilled Corn with Pepperoncini Butter

By SARA KRAMER AND SARAH HYMANSON
Whipped Tahini Dip with Honeyed Kumquats

Whipped Tahini Dip with Honeyed Kumquats

By SARA KRAMER AND SARAH HYMANSON
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe