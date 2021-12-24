Orange Butter Coffee Cake

This orange-infused coffee cake is an adaptation of author Jared Downing’s grandmother’s beloved recipe, which she made for family and friends every Christmas morning in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for 60 years. Coffee cake is a staple of Christmas in the American South, something to munch on while opening gifts around the tree. Paired with a mug of hot coffee, the sticky, nutty, citrusy treat is a lovely way to herald a wintry Christmas morning.

Featured in: “Taking Up the Torch of My Grandmother’s Christmas Morning Coffee Cake Tradition.”