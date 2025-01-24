Pitu Caleya (Brandy-Braised Chicken with Peas)

In a large bowl, stir together the parsley, garlic, and chile, season lightly with salt and black pepper, then add the chicken pieces and massage to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or up to 12.

In a large bowl, stir together the parsley, garlic, and chile, season lightly with salt and black pepper, then add the chicken pieces and massage to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or up to 12.

To a large pot over medium-high heat, add the oil. When it’s hot, add the chicken and cook, turning occasionally, until browned all over, about 8 minutes; transfer to a plate.

To a large pot over medium-high heat, add the oil. When it’s hot, add the chicken and cook, turning occasionally, until browned all over, about 8 minutes; transfer to a plate.

Step 3