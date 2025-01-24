Pitu Caleya (Brandy-Braised Chicken With Peas)
Slow-simmered to tender perfection, this humble stew exemplifies the traditional cooking of Spain’s Asturias region.
In the Asturian dialect, pitu caleya refers to the rooster (“pitu”) that has spent its life pecking along the country lane (“caleya”). This classic dish is typically made with a fattened cockerel, but any good-quality chicken will do. This version from Teresa Camacho at Bar Camacho in Anieves, Spain, allows the flavor of the bird to shine through.
Featured in “Meet Spain’s Queens of Comfort Food” by Paul Richardson.
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped parsley leaves
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- ½ serrano chile, finely chopped
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- One 3-lb. chicken, cut into 8 pieces
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil, plus more
- 5 medium yellow onions, coarsely chopped
- 1½ cups brandy or cognac
- 1½ cups dry white wine
- cups chicken stock
- 1 lb. green peas (4 cups)
Instructions
- In a large bowl, stir together the parsley, garlic, and chile, season lightly with salt and black pepper, then add the chicken pieces and massage to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or up to 12.
- To a large pot over medium-high heat, add the oil. When it’s hot, add the chicken and cook, turning occasionally, until browned all over, about 8 minutes; transfer to a plate.
- Place the empty pot over medium heat, then add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 6–8 minutes. Add the brandy and wine and boil until reduced slightly, 1–2 minutes. Add the chicken and the stock, plus more water as needed to cover the meat. Bring to a boil, then turn the heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is tender, 1–1½ hours. Season to taste with salt, add the peas, and cook until the peas are bright green and soft, about 5 minutes more. Serve hot.
