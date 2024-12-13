Pumpkin-Hazelnut Scones
Cinnamon, ginger, and lemon zest lend brightness and warmth to these buttery pastries.
- Makes
About 12 scones
- Time
40 minutes
At Kylemore Abbey in Connemara, Ireland, the Benedictine Catholic nuns are famed in the culinary arts. In addition to on-site workshops open to the public, making everything from marmalades and breads to candles and chocolate, the Abbey’s crowded café is the best place to sample their award-winning scones, voted as the best in Ireland on multiple occasions. In sharing their recipes with writer Jody Eddy in her book Elysian Kitchens, the sisters of Kylemore express their pride for the craftsmanship honed within the Abbey and extended to their local community.
Adapted from Elysian Kitchens: Recipes Inspired by the Traditions and Tastes of the World’s Sacred Spaces. Copyright 2024 by Jody Eddy. Used with permission of the publisher, W.W. Norton & Company. All rights reserved.
Featured in “How Food Fuels Faith in Sacred Spaces Around the World” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
- 4½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. baking powder
- ¾ tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. baking soda
- ⅔ cup packed light brown sugar
- 2 tsp. ground cinnamon, divided
- 1 tsp. ground ginger
- 1 tsp. finely grated lemon zest
- 16 Tbsp. unsalted butter, chilled and cut into ½-in. cubes, plus softened butter, for serving
- 1⅓ cups canned pumpkin purée
- ½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. whole milk, divided
- 2 large eggs
- ½ cup hazelnuts, toasted, skinned, and finely chopped
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- Jam, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
- Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment.
- In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Using a wooden spoon, stir in the brown sugar, 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon, the ginger, and lemon zest until incorporated. Using your fingers, mix in the butter until it resembles large crumbs.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the pumpkin, ½ cup of the milk, and the eggs, then add to the flour mixture along with the hazelnuts and stir until incorporated and a dough forms. (At this point, the dough can be stored in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 1 month.)
- In a small bowl, stir together the sugar and remaining cinnamon.
- Shape the scones: On a lightly floured work surface, knead the dough until smooth, about 1 minute. (Do not over knead, which can result in a tough texture.) Roll the dough about 1 inch thick, then use a 3-inch biscuit cutter or a wide drinking glass or jar rim to punch out circles. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet, spacing about 1 inch apart. Gather the scraps, then reroll the dough, punch out more circles, and transfer to the baking sheet. Brush the dough with the remaining milk and sprinkle with the cinnamon sugar.
- Bake until the scones have risen and are firm to the touch and the tops are golden brown, 17–20 minutes. Transfer the scones to a wire rack and set aside to cool slightly, then split open and serve warm with butter and jam. (Leftover scones will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.)
