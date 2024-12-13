Pumpkin-Hazelnut Scones

In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Using a wooden spoon, stir in the brown sugar, 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon, the ginger, and lemon zest until incorporated. Using your fingers, mix in the butter until it resembles large crumbs.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the pumpkin, ½ cup of the milk, and the eggs, then add to the flour mixture along with the hazelnuts and stir until incorporated and a dough forms. (At this point, the dough can be stored in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 1 month.)

