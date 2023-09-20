Quadrucci in Brodo con Spinaci (Pasta Squares and Spinach in Broth)
This brothy soup with spinach, onion, and tiny bites of handmade pasta is a restorative staple of Roman Jewish cooking.
- Cook
7 hours
This brothy soup, adapted from Leah Koenig’s new cookbook Portico: Cooking and Feasting in Rome’s Jewish Kitchen, is often eaten by Roman Jews to break the Yom Kippur fast. Fresh pasta dough is thinly rolled, cut into tiny squares known as quadrucci, then briefly cooked in a warm broth with sauteed onion and spinach. After a day of fasting, the fresh flavor of the soup and the toothsome squares of pasta make it a wholly revitalizing return to everyday eating. This recipe embodies the Italian word “casareccio” and the Yiddish word “haimish”, both of which translate to homemade. It’s also an ideal introduction to pasta “fatto a mano” (made by hand, no special equipment required), but you can also use a pasta machine to roll out the dough before cutting. Use sturdy full-leaf spinach for this recipe; delicate baby spinach isn’t suited for extended cooking in the broth.
Ingredients
For the pasta:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling
- 2 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 large eggs plus 2 large egg yolks, lightly beaten
For the broth:
- 8 cups chicken or vegetable stock
- 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- 1 lb. spinach, stems discarded, leaves rinsed and coarsely chopped
- 1 tsp. finely grated lemon zest