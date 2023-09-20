Quadrucci in Brodo con Spinaci (Pasta Squares and Spinach in Broth)

Fill a large pot with the stock and bring to a boil. Meanwhile, to a large skillet, add the oil, onion, and salt and turn the heat to medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and lightly browned, 6

–

8 minutes. Add the spinach and cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted, 1

–

2 minutes more. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon zest.