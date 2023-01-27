Raspberry Crostata
A tender butter crust encases raspberry jam in this classic (and forgiving) Italian dessert.
- Serves
8–10
- Cook
3 hours
According to Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, authors of Via Carota: A Celebration of Seasonal Cooking from the Beloved Greenwich Village Restaurant, this raspberry crostata recipe can be breakfast, dessert, or a teatime treat. The filling is essentially just raspberry jam, so it’s worth splurging on an artisanal one.
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour (240 grams), plus more for dusting
- ½ cup sugar (100 grams)
- ¼ teaspoon fine salt
- 16 Tbsp. cold unsalted butter, thinly sliced
- 1 tsp. finely grated orange zest
- 3 extra-large eggs, divided
- 1¼ cups raspberry jam
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
From Via Carota: A Celebration of Seasonal Cooking from the Beloved Greenwich Village Restaurant by Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, with Anna Kovel. Copyright © 2022 by Jody Williams and Rita Sodi. Excerpted by permission of Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved.