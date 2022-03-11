Rudolph’s Regret

Based on the Blood and Sand, created in honor of actor Rudolph Valentino’s famous 1922 bullfighter film, this Irish version from Oisin Kelly—the head bartender at Dublin’s Sidecar Bar—substitutes fruit-forward spirits for the original vermouth and blood orange juice. It has a sweet finish from amarena cherries. (If you prefer cocktails a little tarter, reduce the sweet liquors and bump up the citrus.) Kelly’s recipe calls for Teeling Small Batch, which is produced in Dublin.



Featured in “Ireland’s Whiskey Renaissance Lets You Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day–Minus the Green Beer.”