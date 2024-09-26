Sancocho Trifásico (Meat Stew with Bananas, Cassava, and Yams)
This Colombian one-pot dish combines beef ribs, chicken, and pork shoulder in a hearty meal fit for a crowd.
- Serves
10–12
- Time
1 hour 20 minutes
This recipe is the descendant of a time-consuming soup that was frequently prepared by chef Víctor Simarra Reyes’ grandmother. The name “trifásico” may refer to the three types of meat used, or the three phases in which meat, bananas, and cassavas and yams are added to the pot. Unlike his grandmother’s recipe, Reyes’ adaptation doesn’t require a full day behind the stove; the sweet, subtle flavor of cassava and bananas seamlessly meld with the vegetables and meat, culminating in a soul-soothing stew.
Featured in “Colombia and West Africa Unite on the Plate in This Fascinating Food Town” by Kayla Stewart.
Ingredients
- 4 lb. bone-in beef short ribs
- 4 lb. boneless pork shoulder, cut into 2-in. chunks
- One 4–5 lb. chicken, cut in 8 pieces
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 10 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 6 small ají dulce peppers, finely chopped
- 5 allspice berries
- 2 Maggi bouillon cubes
- 2 large white or yellow onions, coarsely chopped
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- 1 large celery rib, finely chopped
- 2 green bananas, peeled and cut into 3-in. chunks
- 4¼ lb. cassavas, peeled and cut into 3-in. chunks
- 4¼ lb. yams, peeled and cut into 3-in. chunks
- Kosher salt
- Finely chopped cilantro
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story