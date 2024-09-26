Recipes

Sancocho Trifásico (Meat Stew with Bananas, Cassava, and Yams)

This Colombian one-pot dish combines beef ribs, chicken, and pork shoulder in a hearty meal fit for a crowd.

  • Serves

    10–12

  • Time

    1 hour 20 minutes

Sancocho Trifásico (Meat Stew with Bananas, Cassava, and Yams)
PHOTO: MURRAY HALL • FOOD STYLING: CAMILE BECERRA

By Víctor Simarra Reyes

Published on September 26, 2024

This recipe is the descendant of a time-consuming soup that was frequently prepared by chef Víctor Simarra Reyes’ grandmother. The name “trifásico” may refer to the three types of meat used, or the three phases in which meat, bananas, and cassavas and yams are added to the pot. Unlike his grandmother’s recipe, Reyes’ adaptation doesn’t require a full day behind the stove; the sweet, subtle flavor of cassava and bananas seamlessly meld with the vegetables and meat, culminating in a soul-soothing stew.

Featured in “Colombia and West Africa Unite on the Plate in This Fascinating Food Town” by Kayla Stewart.

Ingredients

  • 4 lb. bone-in beef short ribs
  • 4 lb. boneless pork shoulder, cut into 2-in. chunks
  • One 4–5 lb. chicken, cut in 8 pieces
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
  • 10 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 6 small ají dulce peppers, finely chopped
  • 5 allspice berries
  • 2 Maggi bouillon cubes
  • 2 large white or yellow onions, coarsely chopped
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1 large celery rib, finely chopped
  • 2 green bananas, peeled and cut into 3-in. chunks
  • 4¼ lb. cassavas, peeled and cut into 3-in. chunks
  • 4¼ lb. yams, peeled and cut into 3-in. chunks
  • Kosher salt
  • Finely chopped cilantro

Instructions

Step 1

To a large, heavy pot, add the beef, pork, chicken, lime juice, garlic, peppers, allspice, bouillon cubes, onions, scallions, and celery and toss to combine. Turn the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Add 4 quarts plus 2 cups of water and bring to a boil.

Step 2

Boil until the meat is just tender, 30–40 minutes. Add the bananas, boil for 10 minutes, then add the cassavas and yams and continue cooking until the roots are tender when poked with a fork, 10–15 minutes more. Remove from the heat, season to taste with salt, garnish with cilantro, and serve hot.

Keep Reading

Skillet Salmon

Skillet Salmon with Sunchokes, Radicchio, and Curry Butter

By CHRISTOPHER HAATUFT
Pineapple Moonshine Punch

Pineapple Moonshine Punch

By CHARLOTTE AND KESHA JENKINS
Conch Stew Recipe

Gullah Conch Stew

By CHARLOTTE JENKINS
Heirloom Tomato and Stone Fruit Salad with Garlicky Croutons

Heirloom Tomato and Stone Fruit Salad with Garlicky Croutons

By ALEX TESTERE
Ricotta-Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms

Ricotta-Stuffed Squash Blossoms with Fried Zucchini Coins

By STEFANO D’ONGHIA
Orecchiette with Octopus Tomato Ragù

Orecchiette with Octopus Ragù and Chickpea Purée

By STEFANO D’ONGHIA
Brindisi Seafood Stew

Brindisi Seafood Stew

By ERNESTO PALMA
Soju Sour

Soju Sour

By SU SCOTT
Tteokbokki with Chili Crisp and Honey

Tteokbokki with Chili Crisp and Honey

By SU SCOTT
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe