Skyu (Tibetan Vegetable Stew with Dumplings)
Golden with turmeric and hearty with handmade whole wheat noodles, this vegetarian soup is incredibly satisfying.
- Serves
4–6
- Time
1 hour
At the Thiksey Monastery in Ladakh, India, Tibetan Buddhist monks prepare restorative, richly seasoned meals that fortify the monastery’s residents through every season, including the bitterly cold winter months. This recipe for skyu, a creamy vegetable stew spiced with garam masala and bright turmeric, is much beloved by the Thiksey monks, where younger monks often take on the responsibility of shaping the stew’s thumbprint-size dumplings. As shared by author Jody Eddy in her book Elysian Kitchens, this stew is a testament to the collective wisdom and generosity of the Thiksey monks, and a balm to all who enjoy it in the stillness of the wintertime. (Feel free to substitute the heavy cream with full-fat coconut milk, and add as many of the dumplings as your guests can eat in one sitting, but no more—otherwise, the stew may be quite dense—and extra dumplings can be frozen for up to one month. At Thiksey, the monks often serve this stew with a spicy condiment called sepen, but you can use your favorite chile-based topping as needed.)
Adapted from Elysian Kitchens: Recipes Inspired by the Traditions and Tastes of the World’s Sacred Spaces. Copyright 2024 by Jody Eddy. Used with permission of the publisher, W.W. Norton & Company. All rights reserved.
Featured in “How Food Fuels Faith in Sacred Spaces Around the World” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
For the dumplings:
- 4 cups whole wheat flour, plus more as needed
- 1 tsp. fine salt
For the skyu:
- 1 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh ginger
- 3 medium carrots, peeled and coarsely chopped
- 2 celery stalks, thinly sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 large onion, coarsely chopped
- 2 tsp. garam masala
- 2 tsp. ground turmeric
- ½ tsp. chili powder
- 3 medium Roma tomatoes, cored and coarsely chopped
- 1 cup fresh or frozen peas
- 1 cup lightly packed spinach leaves
- 1 cup heavy cream
- Fine salt
- Coarsely chopped parsley leaves, for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
- Make the dumplings: In a large bowl, stir together the flour, salt, and 1½ cups of water until incorporated, about 5 minutes. Knead in the bowl until a thick, dry dough forms, about 5 minutes. (If it’s too runny, add more flour, bit by bit, until a thick dough forms.)
- Shape the dumplings: Divide the dough in half, transfer one half to a plate, and cover with a damp kitchen towel. On a work surface, roll the other half into a long rope about ¾ inch in diameter. Using a bench scraper or butter knife, cut the rope into ½-inch sections, then cut each section in half. Using your thumb, press each piece to create a stamp-size dumpling with a thumb-size indentation. Repeat with the remaining dough. Cover the dumplings with the damp towel and set aside at room temperature.
- Make the skyu: In a large heavy pot over medium-high heat, melt the butter. When the foam subsides, add the ginger, carrots, celery, garlic, and onion and cook, stirring frequently, until the carrots are tender, 5–7 minutes. Add the garam masala, turmeric, chili powder, and tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes begin to break down and the spices are aromatic, about 5 minutes. Add 6 cups of water and bring to a boil over high heat. Turn the heat to medium and simmer until the tomatoes are completely broken down and the liquid is bright yellow, about 10 minutes.
- To the pot, add the dumplings, peas, and spinach. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the dumplings float to the surface and are al dente, 7–9 minutes. (Don’t overcook the dumplings or they will become gummy.)
- Stir in the cream, bring back to a simmer, and cook until warmed through, 2–3 minutes. Season to taste with salt, garnish with parsley, and serve hot. (Leftover skyu will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. The dumplings will maintain their consistency if the skyu is reheated gently over medium-high heat.)
