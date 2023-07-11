Soy Pickled Tomatoes with Silken Tofu
Silken tofu serves as the ideal vessel for flavorful pickled tomatoes in this no-cook recipe from cookbook author Hetty McKinnon.
- Serves
4
- Cook
20 minutes
When the days are hot and the cherry tomatoes prolific, there’s no reason to turn on the oven or stove. Instead, gather the juiciest specimens from the farmers market and make this luscious, satisfying dish adapted from author Hetty McKinnon’s newest cookbook, Tenderheart: A Cookbook About Vegetables and Unbreakable Family Bonds. Silken tofu is the perfect vehicle for juicy tomatoes that have been luxuriating in a garlicky bath of soy sauce and vinegar and spiced up with chili oil. Best of all it’s delicious served cold from the refrigerator, topped with a handful of fresh herbs. It’s delicious on it’s own, or served with rice. — Ellen Fort
Ingredients
For the pickled tomatoes:
- 12 oz. cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
- 2 Tbsp. soy sauce or tamari
- 1 Tbsp. black or rice vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. chile oil
- 1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil
- ½ tsp. sugar
- 1 garlic clove, finely grated
For the tofu:
- 2 lb. cold silken tofu, drained and patted dry on all sides with paper towels
- 1 Tbsp. white sesame seeds, toasted
- 4 shiso leaves, thinly sliced (optional)
- 2 scallions, tops and bottoms trimmed, thinly sliced
- Cilantro leaves, for garnish