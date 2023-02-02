Vegetarian Pulao with Lime Pickle and Raita
Sweet-tart flavors sing in Romy Gill’s plant-based riff on a festive Himalayan rice dish.
- Serves
5–6
- Cook
1 hour 18 minutes
Pulao is part of a family of festive, elaborately spiced rice dishes of which pilaf and biryani are also members. On my travels along the Himalayan Trail, I had the pleasure of eating Yarkhandi pulao. Made with fatty lamb, nuts, and warm spices, I loved the traditional dish’s rich sweetness, which comes from a sprinkling of dried apricots and raisins as well as carrots, which lend the rice their beautiful orange color.
The fragrance of spiced rice has always reminded me of my childhood in West Bengal. It’s believed that the Mughals, who ruled India from the sixteenth to nineteenth centuries, introduced Persian, Turkish, Mongolian, and Afghan cuisine to the Subcontinent, and ingredients and techniques from the Middle East and Central Asia still persist in India’s foodways today. There are many ways of making a pulao. Indian versions differ from their Persian ancestors in that they contain more whole spices and chiles. Some are meat- or poultry-based while others are meatless. My family and neighbors prefer to go easy on the meat, so I developed this Yarkhandi-inspired vegetarian version just for them. A satisfying meal all on its own, I like to serve it with a creamy raita and lime pickles (achaar).
Ingredients
For the pulao:
- 2½ cup basmati rice
- 1½ tsp. kosher salt, divided
- 3 Tbsp. sunflower oil or ghee
- 4 green cardamom pods, smashed with the side of a knife
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 black cardamom pods, smashed with the side of a knife
- 1 large cinnamon stick
- 1 tsp. cumin seeds
- 5 large shallots, thinly sliced
- 1¼ cup frozen peas
- 1 large carrot, peeled and coarsely grated
- 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tsp. garam masala
- 1¼ cup coarsely chopped dried figs
- ¼ cup coarsely chopped dried cherries
- Lime achaar (South Asian pickle), for serving
For the raita:
- 1¾ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tart green apple, such as Granny Smith, coarsely grated (¾ cup)
- 3–4 Tbsp. whole milk
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped mint leaves
- 1 tsp. sugar
- ½ tsp. cumin seeds, toasted and crushed
- ½ tsp. kosher salt or chaat masala