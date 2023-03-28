Yang Chun Mian (Chinese Soy Sauce Noodles)
This soul-warming breakfast epitomizes the delicate, understated flavors of China’s famed Jiangnan cuisine.
- Serves
2
- Cook
20 minutes
In Shanghai and the surrounding Jiangnan region (the geographic area south of the Yangtze River) in Eastern China, mornings often start with a steaming bowl of yang chun mian. The light, slurpable Chinese dish is easy to whip up—simply add the seasonings directly to a serving bowl, then ladle the hot broth and cooked noodles right in. For the chicken stock, which is the base of the dish, homemade is unbeatable—though a good-quality, low-sodium broth works in a pinch. Lard, a key component of any traditional yang chun mian recipe, contributes richness and flavor; if you don’t have any on hand, swap in toasted sesame oil for a fragrant and pork-free substitute. A dash of MSG further heightens the savoriness of the dish. Look for fresh thin wheat noodles at your local Asian grocer or online; they might be labeled gua mian, or long xu mian (the latter means “dragon whiskers noodles”). If you can’t find the fresh version, feel free to swap in 3½ ounces dried wheat noodles, which are sometimes called gua mian, adjusting the cook time according to the package instructions.
Ingredients
- 7 oz. fresh thin wheat noodles
- 2 Tbsp. light soy sauce
- 2 tsp. lard
- 1 tsp. dark soy sauce
- ¼ tsp. MSG
- ¼ tsp. sugar
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 1 scallion, trimmed and thinly sliced