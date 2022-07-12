Wondering what to gift the newlyweds in your life? Look no further than our roundup of Dutch ovens. Featuring selections from Calphalon, Le Creuset, and Lodge, these Dutch ovens are some of the most versatile (and beautiful) cookware you can buy—and they’re all on sale this Prime Day. Perfect for braising meats, baking cobblers, or simmering chili, the items listed below are truly the gifts that keep on giving.

Our Top Picks:

Best Steal: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

Le Creuset has a reputation as the leader in enameled cast iron cookware; their long-lasting Dutch ovens and casserole dishes are as beautiful as they are useful. However, the reputable name comes with a hefty price tag—but you can save a significant amount today. This Prime Day, you can snag a cherry red Dutch oven for $290, shaving a cool $119.95 off the original price. Though they are available in other colors, this is the only one available at such a low price. Even so, a Dutch oven is a centerpiece that can sit on the stovetop even when it’s not in use, so don’t be afraid to view it as a fun pop of color to brighten up the kitchen.

Best Look: Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven

There’s a lot to love about the Lodge Dutch oven. It boasts the same quality as their cast iron pans, plus it’s a stunning piece of kitchenware. You can scoop one up for $67.90, which is $12 less than the list price. The Dutch oven is quite heavy, and it may be difficult for some to transfer it from the stove to the oven or clean it in the sink (like most cast iron, this is not dishwasher safe). Overall, though, you can’t beat the price for such a beautiful piece of cookware.

Best Non Stick: Calphalon Signature Hard Anodized Nonstick Covered Dutch Oven

If you prefer a material other than cast iron, Calphalon has you covered. Their Dutch oven is made from hard-anodized nonstick aluminum, making it lighter and easier to clean than the traditional cast iron options. Additionally, this Dutch oven is dishwasher safe, though we recommend hand washing to maintain the quality. The inner pot can scratch quite easily, so avoid using any metal spatulas or spoons when cooking with it. Save $44.58 by purchasing one today for $85.41.

Best Braiser: Saveur Selects Enameled Cast Iron Braiser

Available in a bright, glossy blue, this cast iron braiser is essential for braising, searing, sauteing, and steaming everything from meats to vegetables. It’s more shallow than the other options on this list, making it easier to lift and transfer from the kitchen to table. This Prime Day, grab one for $143.19, a $35.80 discount off the original price.

Other top choices:

Crock-Pot Artisan Round Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $36.97 (saves $13.02)

Carote Non Stick Dutch Oven for $20.78 (saves $5.20)

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven With Loop Handles for $49.90 (saves $24.95)

Trustmade Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $34.39 (saves $8.60)

Cookwin Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Self Basting Lid for $25.29 (saves $30.40)

Instant Pot Electric Round Dutch Oven for $159.99 (saves $69.96)

M-Cooker Round Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid for $48.79 (saves $12.20)

Babish Round Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $55.06 (saves $27.93)

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual sales event that Amazon hosts for its Prime members. On Prime Day, members will find significant savings on everything from toys to tech to kitchen appliances (including Dutch ovens). This year it is taking place across two days—July 12 and 13.

Every product is independently selected and vetted by editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.