It’s grilling season, which means cooking dinner now takes place in the balmy evening air with a brew or cocktail nearby—the sizzle of steaks and the hum of summer cicadas is your soundtrack. But if your grilling setup could use a mid-season refresh before you continue to host dinner parties al fresco, now’s the time to score a new grill for a fraction of the price during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Through July 13, you can find deals on all manner of grills, from pellet, to charcoal, to portable, to even indoor (for those without yards and patios). This includes products from top brands like PitBoss, Traeger, Weber, and more. These savings are exclusively available for Prime members, but if you don’t have an account you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial to participate in the sale. Below, see our editor’s curated collection of the best grills on sale for Amazon prime Day 2022.

Editor’s Picks:

For Wood Pellet Grilling: PIT BOSS PB440FB1 Pellet Grill—save 15%

This classic pellet grill features a full 482 square inches of cooking space between two shelves—plenty of room to spread out your steaks, chops and skewers. It has a few fancy features, such as digital controls and automatic heat up and cool down technology, but not too many that it sacrifices this grill’s user-friendly nature. It’ll stand up to daily summer cookouts, with durable porcelain-coated steel cooking grids and a powder coat finish that’s resistant to high temperatures.

For Tech-Savvy Grilling: Traeger Grills Pro Series 780 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with Alexa and Wifi Smart Home Technology—save 15%

Traeger helped pioneer the original pellet grill, but we love how this version puts a modern spin on the classic, equipped with WiFi capabilities and an accompanying app, so you can control your grill from the comfort of your lawn chair. It can even connect to Alexa if voice control is more your style. We also love how this grill heats up fast and is built to accommodate enough food for a large-scale cookout. Plus, the built-in meat probe helps promote proper cooking.

No patio? No problem. This handy little grill is built for indoor cooking—it opens flat to double your cooking space and features removable nonstick plates that are a breeze to clean. With a grill on one side and a griddle on the other, this versatile piece features a total 200 square inches of cooking surface; it’s substantial enough without taking too much room in your kitchen. We also love its easy temperature control, which makes it a great find for grilling novices.

This little egg-shaped wonder can nearly do it all: it can grill, smoke, roast, sear, and even bake. Charcoal-powered, it heats up to 800 degrees, which is perfect for sealing in the juices of a steak with the perfect sear. The grill also features a heavy-duty ceramic outer layer and sliding vents at the top and bottom—the key to maintaining a proper cooking temperature (you’ll also burn through much less charcoal). Plus, did we mention it comes with a pizza stone?

For Camping or On-the-Go: Mueller Portable Charcoal Grill and Smoker—save 31%

From camping, to tailgating, to times when you’re playing grillmaster at a friend’s house, this grill’s unique folding design makes transport easy. But just because it’s compact doesn’t mean you’re sacrificing cooking space—166 square inches is more than enough for a substantial picnic. It’s also crafted from sturdy stainless steel (which is resistant to rust) and has grill grates that are dishwasher safe.

For Classic Charcoal Grilling: Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill—save 10%

You’ve probably seen these classic kettle-style grills at countless picnics throughout the years—and for a good reason. These spherical grills are simple, yet durable, with a bowl-shaped enamel lid that retains heat well. They also feature a damper for easy temperature control and a one-touch system for quick ash cleanup.

