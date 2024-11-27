Here’s What SAVEUR Editors Are Giving This Year

Choosing the perfect gift can be a challenge, particularly when it comes to the food-obsessed. Odds are that your loved one who cherishes eating above all else has already come across many of the latest and greatest tools, ingredients, and objects. But since it’s our job to cast a keen eye for the very best things out there, SAVEUR editors have them beat. We’re constantly cool-hunting for sneaky snacks, appealing appliances, and crave-worthy cookware, which is why we’ve compiled a list of the things we’d like to give—and receive—in 2024. From gift bundles to buy-it-for-life kitchen investments (and a countertop miracle gadget that turns wine into bubbly), there’s bound to be something for the food lover in your life.

So many of you have asked for gift subscriptions, and we’ve finally created a limited-quantity bundle that ships directly to your favorite home cook. The 2024–2025 SAVEUR magazine gift subscription will inspire loved ones to Eat the World this holiday season with gifts for the kitchen and the coffee table. Lucky recipients will receive a copy of our current SAVEUR magazine No. 203 (Fall/Winter 2024), a Burlap & Barrel trio of spice blends inspired by archival SAVEUR recipes, a Dot & Army SAVEUR tea towel, plus a cheery holiday postcard with a QR code to reveal the gifter’s identity and what’s to come in 2025! And next year, your giftee will receive a copy of SAVEUR’s Spring/Summer 2025 issue, shipped in March, and the Fall/Winter 2025 issue, shipped in September. —Stephanie Pancratz, Managing Director, Editorial Operations

A few years back, SAVEUR’s editor-at-large Shane Mitchell traveled all the way to Hong Kong to report a recipe for the ultimate wonton soup. She learned from chef Tony Tan that one of the foundational ingredients used to enrich the classic Cantonese soup’s broth is China’s dry-cured Jinhua ham. Due to restrictions on the import of pork products from China, the real deal is near impossible to find in the U.S., and since many believe that this ancient product is the ancestor of the more widely available European versions, we’ve leaned on those as substitutions whenever making this recipe—until now. I was thrilled to learn that earlier this year, North Carolina’s Lady Edison Pork began offering a 24-month-aged Jinhua-style product made from premium, domestically raised hogs. If there’s someone in your life who loves Chinese cooking, this is the special treat for them. —Kat Craddock, EIC/CEO

One of my goals this year was to learn more about West African cuisine, and as part of that journey, I’ve been making my way through Senegalese chef Pierre Thiam’s Simply West African: Easy, Joyful Recipes for Every Kitchen and food writer Yewande Komolafe’s My Everyday Lagos: Nigerian Cooking at Home and in the Diaspora. I’ve also been going through jar after jar of fiery Kaani West African Hot Pepper Sauce from Raleigh, North Carolina, maker Kitchens of Africa. According to founder Jainaba Jeng, no spread in her native Gambia is complete without this hot sauce—in fact, the meal would often come to a halt until a jar was passed around. I can see why—the gingery, garlicky habanero-based condiment adds the perfect kick to everything from peanut stew and collard greens to scrambled eggs and tacos. I’m making holiday shopping easy for myself this year by gifting everyone in my life a jar of Kaani hot sauce, along with one of the aforementioned cookbooks. —Frances Kim, Digital Director

This aperitivo is a love note to a grandmother’s orange grove. When Juan Cristobal Rubio Badán left his Mexico City law practice to take over management of Rancho el Mogor in Valle de Guadalupe, where his family has produced wine for three generations, he noticed the old trees his grandmother planted were ripe with neglected fruit. Badán and his partner, winemaker Violeta Jiménez, harvested the citrus and created tiny batches of J.J. Amarguito, which translates to ‘little bitter,’ by fortifying the tart juice with grape brandy. A palate-cleansing sip reveals notes of blood orange, kumquat, and honey. —Shane Mitchell, Editor-at-Large

For SAVEUR’s latest issue, we joined forces with our friends over at Wisconsin Cheese in commissioning an original piece of artwork for our back cover. The artist, cheese portraitist Mike Geno, is somewhat of a legend in the dairy industry, and he pulled out all the stops in fashioning his oversized still-life oil painting of three of our favorite Wisconsin wheels. The original was auctioned off in support of the Sand County Foundation, but I’m pleased to say that this year, cheese lovers have the opportunity to bring some of Mike’s work into their own homes. Madison, Wisconsin’s Fromagination is now offering this Wisconsin Stack Bundle that includes all three of the featured cheeses—Red Rock from Roelli Cheese Haus, Luna from Hill Valley Dairy, and Black Pepper BellaVitano from Sartori Cheese—along with a copy of SAVEUR’s latest issue and, as a bonus gift provided by Wisconsin Cheese, a full-color “Wisconsin Stack” Christmas tree ornament (signed by the artist). —Kat Craddock, EIC/CEO

Making the switch from ceramic-coated nonstick pans to stainless steel was the best decision I ever made. With the SAVEUR Selects 10-inch frying pan, the triple ply construction guarantees an even heat distribution, and I don’t have to worry about accidentally scratching the pan or scraping off some toxic coating if I use a heavy-duty metal spatula. The smooth slope of the sides also makes it ideal for perfecting your spatula-free omelette-flipping game. —Alex Testere, Senior Editor

In the last decade, at-home soda and sparkling water makers have become an essential appliance for bubble lovers—and there’s not just one big name in the carbonation biz anymore. Enter the Breville InFizz Fusion, which is sleeker than its competitors (an important factor, since it lives on my counter), a cinch to operate, and isn’t limited to only water. That means I can make mimosas with just white wine and orange juice, or turn a juicy, light red into ersatz Lambrusco. This time of year, it’ll be sparkling cranberry juice, vodka, and an orange slice for me! —Benjamin Kemper, Senior Editor

I first sampled this superb whiskey at our launch event in Houston, and it’s quickly earned a prized spot on my home bar cart. This is Texas in a bottle, aged in white oak barrels for six years, with about one-third rye blended with sweet Texas-grown corn. Velvety smooth with a hint of peppery bite, it’s perfect for sipping on its own or mixed into a classic cocktail. —Jessica Carbone, Books Editor

Weighing in at 20 pounds, this hefty piece is beautiful and solid as a rock. It can withstand decades of constant use, and it’s perfect for prepping all sorts of dishes, from finely chopped tabbouleh to fresh pasta dough. The indented grooves on one side are ideal when carving meat, allowing liquids to pool in the well instead of on your countertop. If you take care of it, it will last for years to come. —Ryan McCarthy, Editorial Assistant

Since spending a good chunk of late summer learning how to lacto-ferment the entirety of my garden’s bounty, I’ve realized I’m ready to upgrade from randomly sized mason jars with mismatched lids to a proper fermentation crock. This heavy-duty ceramic number comes with a lid designed to create a waterlock seal, a key technique for keeping the good bacteria in and the bad bacteria out, as well as ceramic weights for keeping everything submerged below the brine. The interior is glazed for a non-porous surface that won’t absorb smells (and ferments, even healthy ones, can sure get smelly). I’ll start out with the smaller 3-liter crock, but who knows, maybe by next summer I’ll be ready for the massive 7-liter one—pickles, anyone? —Alex Testere, Senior Editor

Giving Kitchen is the gift that keeps on giving. This year, I'm donating to the nonprofit that helps food service workers recover from emergencies by providing both financial support and community resources. The genesis of this mutual aid program was an outpouring of love and funding for Atlanta-based chef Ryan Hidinger, when he received a late-stage cancer diagnosis in 2012. His legacy continues today as Giving Kitchen has expanded from a regional initiative to a national one, responding to requests for assistance after qualifying crises such as injury, illness, or loss of housing during a natural disaster. Sometimes, those who cook or serve our food really need us. That’s hospitality, returned. —Shane Mitchell, Editor-at-Large

More and more, I find myself leaning on cast iron skillets for large, stovetop-to-oven projects like whole chickens, Spanish tortillas, and prime rib. But when filled with a family-sized feast, the typical version has a heft that can be, for some, unwieldy—especially when it comes time to unmold a Spanish-style tortilla or tarte tatin. YETI’s luxe new lightweight and ultra-polished cast iron line is available in sizes up to 14 inches, all of which are lightweight enough for nimble use in the kitchen—or for lugging out to the campsite, if that’s your fancy! —Kat Craddock, EIC/CEO

This is the Ferrari of stovetop espresso machines. I appreciate the nuanced balance of flavor that comes with a well-made espresso, and when judging espresso, complexity is key—especially when it comes to the interplay of body, crema, and flavor depth. The 9Barista definitely punches above its weight in that regard. Add this stovetop appliance to your coffee/espresso wish list this holiday. You’ll thank me when you’re up at 5 a.m. on Christmas Day with the kiddos. —Thomas Payne, Visuals Director

Who doesn't love tasty fish snacks in pretty packaging? This is art, both outside the box and inside the tin. My partner and I love their creative recipes and pairings. —John Dill, IT Architect

Whether I’m unwinding after a long workday or heading downstairs for a late-night hangout after friendcation adventures, there’s nothing I crave more than slipping into my classic yet joyful and outrageously comfortable Printfresh loungewear. Sometimes I channel my inner cat lady in bold Bagheera leopard print, while other times I rock vibrant Florida citrus. And this season, I’m planning to treat myself to a full indulgence: Caviar and champagne in the form of these satin PJs, representing what will also be on the menu at least a time or two over the holidays. —Stephanie Pancratz, Managing Director, Editorial Operations

I didn’t know I needed a braiser until this one came along and became indispensable in my kitchen. Unlike a standard cast iron skillet, this pan has rounded edges down to the flat base, which means there are no corners for sauces or braising liquids to get stuck (i.e. burn!) in. The wide rim allows you to accommodate a whole hacked-up chicken, a vegetable drawer’s-worth of chopped produce, or even a decent-size head-on fish. And because the pan is so pretty to look at, it doubles as a rustic serving dish. —Benjamin Kemper, Senior Editor

Ayako Yuki, founder of House of Umami, specializes in sourcing rare pantry ingredients and handcrafted tableware from Japan’s rural farming communities and artisan collectives dedicated to keeping alive centuries-old culinary traditions. Her aged rice vinegar and ceremonial matcha teas are hard to find even in Tokyo, but it’s her collection of lacquerware from Echizen, in Fukui Prefecture, that truly catches my eye. (According to Yuki-san, the natural lacquer coating on Asakura-style bowls takes up to a century to fully harden.) And the jewel of the collection is a three-tier, pure white lacquer bento box, which is a coolly elegant way to share a seasonal assortment of wagashi sweets or Japanese picnic snacks. —Shane Mitchell, Editor-at-Large

Every year I say that I’m going to invest in a good blender and finally get into smoothie making. But I’ve come to realize that what I really need is a blender that can stand up to soup season. The Wolf Gourmet Blender is at the top of my wish list this year, with a 64-ounce capacity and 2.4-peak-horsepower motor, which means it can purée even coarse raw vegetables to a fine texture. It’s also reported to be quieter than most other blenders of this power, which means that—if my smoothie resolution sticks—I can whip up a batch without waking up the whole house. —Jessica Carbone, Books Editor

In the midst of a recent SAVEUR pitch meeting, Fatima Khawaja—one of our recipe testers who’s up to her elbows in holiday baking—marveled at the massive supply of dry goods stacked in her kitchen—waiting to be spooned into measuring cups—and the storage challenges such quantities present when working in home kitchens. While I envisioned avalanches of fluffy flour and sugar tumbling into puffy white clouds, my daydream came to an abrupt halt when multiple editors chimed in: “Cambro four-quart containers! They hold five pounds of flour! Five pounds of sugar! They’re square! They’re stackable!” And a final recommendation from SAVEUR’s Test Kitchen: Accept no substitutes. —Stephanie Pancratz, Managing Director, Editorial Operations

The one thing I want for next summer’s grilling season is this live-fire grill from FYR. It’s portable and comes with lots of accessories to help you accomplish any grilling recipe you want to make in your backyard or campsite. It’s on preorder now, but will be ready to ship by first quarter in 2025—just in time to make those cookout plans with friends when the weather turns. —Thomas Payne, Visuals Director

This is one of the most-used large cooking vessels in my kitchen. I love the high sides, which make the pot perfect for everything from deep frying to simmering soup for a crowd. The cast iron body maintains a stable heating temperature when sautéing or searing, and the oblong oval shape allows for a variety of ingredients to fit inside. It’s my go-to when roasting a whole chicken, braising short ribs, or cooking a whole fish. —Ryan McCarthy, Editorial Assistant