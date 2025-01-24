Asturian Arroz Con Leche (Rice Pudding)
Spain’s favorite version of the creamy, comforting dessert is infused with cinnamon and lemon and crowned with crackly torched sugar.
- Serves
6–8
- Time
2 hours 30 minutes
Arroz con leche breaks the mold of Spanish rice dishes in two major ways: First, it’s sweet, not savory, and second, the grain is simmered until thoroughly soft, which is not the case in most Spanish rice preparations. This classic dessert, ubiquitous on Asturian menus, is said to owe its creamy texture to the region’s rich pastures and high-quality milk. According to Elvira Fernández García of restaurant El Llar de Viri, or “Viri’s Hearth,” in San Román, Spain, it’s best cooked over a wood fire. Short-grain Spanish bomba rice is ideal, but carnaroli or arborio are suitable substitutes.
Featured in “Meet Spain’s Queens of Comfort Food” by Paul Richardson.
Ingredients
- 1 medium lemon
- 2½ quarts whole milk, plus more
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 1¼ cups short-grain rice
- Kosher salt
- 6 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1 cup sugar, plus more
Instructions
- With a sharp paring knife or vegetable peeler, cut the peel from the lemon (avoiding the white pith) in long, wide strips. To a large pot over medium-low heat, add the lemon peel, milk, and cinnamon sticks and bring to a simmer. Turn the heat to low and cook without stirring for 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, to a second large pot, add the rice, a pinch of salt, and 1 cup of water. Bring to a boil, then turn the heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring frequently, until the water is absorbed, about 5 minutes (the rice will not be fully cooked). Stir in 1 cup of the infused milk and continue cooking, stirring frequently, until the liquid begins to bubble. Add another cup of the milk, bring back to a simmer, and repeat until you’ve added half of the milk. Stir in the butter until completely incorporated, then continue cooking, stirring continuously and adding the remaining milk 1 cup at a time, until no milk remains. (This process can take up to 1 hour.)
- Using a slotted spoon, discard the cinnamon sticks and lemon peel. Stir in the sugar and continue cooking, stirring frequently, until the rice is thick and creamy, about 15 minutes more. Season to taste with more sugar, if desired, then spoon the rice into a large bowl or individual ramekins, cover, and refrigerate until chilled.
- To serve, sprinkle the surface of the rice pudding generously and evenly with sugar. Using a kitchen torch, melt the sugar until bubbly and brown. Set aside for 1 minute to allow the sugar to harden before serving.
