Bò Kho (Vietnamese-Style Beef Stew with Lemongrass, Ginger, and Garlic)

SAVEUR’s Chief Content Officer Kate Berry and her mother Kim Nguyen often make this comforting and aromatic stew to celebrate the Lunar New Year and other festive occasions. The family emigrated to the United States in 1975 at the fall of Saigon, when Berry was a baby. Now based in Huntington Beach, California and New York City, respectively, mother and daughter stay connected both to their heritage and to each other, through shared cultural experiences like this hearty braise.

Over the years, Nguyen has adapted the recipe, which has long been enjoyed as a breakfast food throughout Vietnam, to her own tastes and to the ingredients available to her in Orange County. Berry did the same when she began making the dish in New York with her own daughter, Quinn. While Nguyen favors super-meaty beef shanks, Berry opts for a mix of quicker-cooking short ribs and collagen-rich oxtail. Nguyen sweetens the stew with palm sugar while Berry finds that ordinary cane sugar makes a suitable substitute. And while Berry acknowledges her mother’s impressive knife skills, she admits that, when it comes to mincing the aromatics—a heady mix of fresh ginger, garlic, and lemongrass—the speed and convenience of a food processor is better suited to her busy city life.

Adaptations aside, the two women, both avid gardeners, never skimp on the traditional accompaniments—a bountiful mix of fresh herbs, scallion, and lime. With a few variations, the flavor of this special dish, shared thousands of miles apart, remains the same.