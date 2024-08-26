Recipes
Brindisi Seafood Stew
Brimming with cuttlefish, squid, and shellfish, this tomato-laced soup from Puglia is a wonderful way to celebrate the day’s catch.
- Serves
4
- Cook
45 minutes
At La Sciabica, a seaside outpost in the Adriatic port city of Brindisi, this seafood stew is a culmination of generations of fishermen throwing whatever they’ve got into a pot and feeding a family. In chef Ernesto Palma’s original recipe, he instructs cooks to “look at the sea for a minute” while adjusting the salt to taste before serving.
Featured in “The Cuisine of Puglia Defies Definition,” by Sebastian Modak.
Ingredients
- ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more
- 1 celery stalk, coarsely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
- 1 yellow onion, coarsely chopped
- Crushed red chile flakes (optional)
- 14 oz. cuttlefish, cleaned and cut into ½-in. pieces
- 14 oz. squid, cleaned and cut into ½-in. pieces
- Kosher salt
- 2 medium tomatoes, coarsely chopped
- 2½ lb. firm white fish, such as rockfish, cleaned and cut into 2-in. pieces
- 1 lb. hard clams, scrubbed
- 1 lb. mussels, scrubbed and debearded
- 10 medium shrimp
- 4 large prawns
- Finely chopped parsley leaves, for garnish
- Toasted crusty bread, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
To a large skillet set over medium-high heat, add the oil, celery, garlic, onion, and chile flakes, if using. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft, about 10 minutes. Stir in the cuttle-fish, squid, tomatoes, and 2½ cups of water. Season lightly with salt, bring to a boil, then turn the heat down to simmer until the cuttlefish and squid are tender, 20–40 minutes (large cuttlefish may take longer to cook). Add the fish, clams, mussels, shrimp, and prawns and cook until the bivalves open, 3–5 minutes.
Step 2
Drizzle the stew with olive oil, season to taste with salt, garnish with parsley, and serve hot with bread on the side.
