Catalan Braised Pork Ribs With Chestnuts

Joan Roca, chef of the three-Michelin-star Celler de Can Roca in Girona and one of Spain’s most revered culinary figures, grew up on simple Catalan comfort food prepared by his mother, Montserrat. This saucy braise of pork ribs and chestnuts was one of his favorite childhood dishes. Adapted from Roca’s cookbook Cocina Madre, this recipe calls for the classic Catalan blend called a picada—a nutty, garlicky paste bashed up in a mortar and pestle—which you’ll whisk in just before serving for a pop of flavor and texture. Buy peeled chestnuts in specialty stores or online, or peel your own: Cut an “x” into the tip of each chestnut, then boil for 20 minutes; when cool enough to handle, use your fingers to remove the woody exterior and brown papery layer.

