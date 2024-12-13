Chicken Normandy
Bacon and crème fraîche lend a luxurious richness to this cider-braised bird from northern France.
- Serves
6
- Time
1½ hours
Though the Benedictine Catholic monks at the Abbey of Saint-Wandrille in Normandy prepare the same recipes that the cooks have used for hundreds of years, they are not without their pleasures. Indeed, the classic dishes of northern France—including this cider-braised chicken recipe with bacon—are part of the monastery’s draw to visitors, and the Saint-Wandrille dining hall serves more than 36,000 meals per year. As shared by Jody Eddy in her book Elysian Kitchens, this dish is meant to be enjoyed right out of the pot at the table, just as it does at so many of the monks’ Sunday suppers.
Adapted from Elysian Kitchens: Recipes Inspired by the Traditions and Tastes of the World's Sacred Spaces. Copyright 2024 by Jody Eddy. Used with permission of the publisher, W.W. Norton & Company. All rights reserved.
Featured in “How Food Fuels Faith in Sacred Spaces Around the World” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
- 6 bone-in, skin-on whole chicken legs (about 3½ lb.)
- Fine salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil, plus more as needed
- 4 oz. thick-cut bacon, cut crosswise into ½-in. pieces
- 1½ cups coarsely chopped onion (about 1 large)
- 2 celery stalks, thinly sliced
- 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 2½ cups dry hard cider
- 1½ cups chicken stock
- 2 thyme sprigs
- 1 bay leaf
- ⅔ cup crème fraîche
- Coarsely chopped parsley leaves, for garnish
- Lemon wedges and crusty bread, for serving
Instructions
- Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Season the chicken legs all over with salt and black pepper.
- To a large, heavy pot over medium-high heat, add the oil. When hot and shimmering, working in batches of 2 legs, add the chicken skin-side down and cook, turning once, until golden brown and crisp on both sides, 10–11 minutes total, adding more oil if needed. Using tongs, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
- Add the bacon to the pot and cook until most of the fat has rendered and the bacon is beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Drain off all but 1 tablespoon of fat from the pot, then turn the heat to medium. Add the onion and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the flour and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in the cider and bring to a simmer, then add the stock, thyme, and bay leaf and bring back to a simmer.
- Return the chicken to the pot, skin-side up. Cover and bake until the chicken is tender and falling off the bone, about 40 minutes.
- Using tongs, transfer the chicken to a platter and tent with foil, then place the pot on the stove. Add the crème fraîche, turn the heat to medium, and whisk until incorporated. Cook, stirring occasionally, until bubbling and thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 8–10 minutes. (For a thicker, more gravy-like sauce, continue to simmer for up to 10 minutes more.) Discard the bay leaf and thyme sprigs and season with salt and black pepper.
- Return the chicken to the pot skin-side up along with the bacon. Garnish with parsley and serve in the pot with lemon wedges and crusty bread on the side. (In an airtight container, leftovers will keep in the fridge for up to 4 days or in the freezer for up to 1 month.)
